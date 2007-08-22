Ultraista SISTER. Partisan Records

Ultraísta – consisting vocalist/producer Laura Bettinson (FEMME/lau.ra), multi-instrumentalist/producer Nigel Godrich (Radiohead) and drummer/producer Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms for Peace) – have confirmed details for their new LP. Sister was released on March 13th via Partisan Records and is the group’s first album of new music in nearly eight years.

Much of the music on Sister grew out of sporadic improv sessions, with Godrich ultimately paring everything down to its bare essentials at his London studio space. The resulting nine songs create a cinematic sci-fi soundscape that’s both exhilarating and laser-focused. Behind Bettinson’s warm, inviting vocal delivery and anchored by Waronker’s sophisticated percussion work, Sister easily stands tall among the impressive and extensive careers of each band member.

“All three of us have so many transferable skills,” explains Godrich, “and Ultraísta is an opportunity to do something outside what we’d normally be doing. It’s all of us wearing different hats. For me, when I’m working with another creative force my point of entry into the music is completely different. With this project it can take a lot longer because we’re able to be more self-indulgent. It’s a control freak’s dream!”

Watch ‘Harmony’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=PLiGHZTPFWxbkW2qA-_yZL0yFG8T1ksuc8&v=oA5xPZhhFBI

In truth, I’m a little confused by this record. Opener ‘Tin King’ ignites with sharp percussive notes followed by an aggressive Bettinson vocal accpompanied by more subtle and distnat multi-layered backing vocals. The track progresses at breakneck speed and is certainly one of th emost impressive songs - sonically. But my comprehension falters on eyeing the song’s lyrics: “Toon town/Velevet Underground/And high speed/Rude model/Mojo/Chic/Major breakthrough/Dialogue and half that…” All meaningless to me so while sonically interesting, melodically attractive but lyrically unintelligible.

‘Harmony’ continues with the complex drum patterns, slows very slightly with a much clearer vocal. While the rhythm remains pretty relentless the overdubs vary in speed, and the added keyboard moments add even more interest. Lyrically, it starts to make a little more sense: “Harmony/I can feel the pull of your history/You don’t want to know and it’s burning me/I just want to sleep, but you still want the lights on/You still want the lights on.”

‘Anybody’ adds strings to the mix with melody returning and welcome. ‘Save It ’til Later’ is a languishing beauty and the pick of the record. The instrumental arrangement is superb with drums in tighter control and the vocal exhibiting more sincerity and expression. Melody quality remains high while lyrics take an upward quality path: “Walk me to the side of the road/Put your arms around me/I will be on my way/And I will put it to you/I won’t lie about your/Pick your brain and ask you?”

There’s a hint of krautrock that flavours the sound along with a strong dance vibe. But it’s the simpler tunes that impress like the mystical ‘Mariella’ with its stuttered percussion, contemplative vocal and jazzy undertones. ‘Water In My Veins’ adds adventure with its rising decibels (almost from total silence), complex drum pattern and another jazzy vibe. ‘Bumblebee’ sees instruments take a back seat which proviodes more clarity for the vocal while keyboard adds an element of darkness and drama. ‘The Moon and Mercury’ opens like a pretty lullabye before opening out with a range of percussive sounds and anotehr improv-sounding drum pattern. This is a record with some great and emotional moments, I just wish there were more…

3.5/5

Image: @alexelizarov

SISTER track-list:

1. Tin King

2. Harmony

3. Anybody

4. Save It ‘Til Later

5. Ordinary Boy

6. Mariella

7. Water In My Veins

8. Bumblebees

9. The Moon and Mercury

https://www.facebook.com/UltraistaMusic/

https://www.ultraista.com/