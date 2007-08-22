The Lovely Eggs I AM MORON. Egg Records

For the last two years, The Lovely Eggs have sat back and watched England and the rest of the planet slowly eat itself. Their new album, ‘I am Moron’, is the result of their observations, a relentless analysis of a modern culture that is bringing the world to its knees. ‘I am Moron’ is the follow up to their critically acclaimed 2017 album, ‘This is Eggland’. This is the sixth full-length album release from the married duo of Holly Ross and David Blackwell, which was co-produced and mixed by Dave Fridmann.

The mounting decibels of spacey electronic sounds opens the epic opener ‘Long Stem Carnations’. With fuzzy distant guitars and Ross vocals over a mixed generic vibe including psych, garage rock and pop the Eggs have successfully launched this song collection. Check out the long electronic outro which takes the song to a very long 5:40 mionutes. Ross is back immediately with the bouncing pop, dance of ‘You Can Go Now’. What so interesting about this duo is their sense of adventure; their sonic distinction and individuality. This song is an excellent example which adds a strong melody to the mix. The oft repetitive chorus of “You can go now” adds to the originality as pop turns into driving rock.

‘This Decision’ reverts to punk rock with shouted vocals and rampant guitars setting the song’s manic vibe. With the duo’s tour cancelled for obvious reasons I’m hoping they return as soon as possible if only to hear this tune performed live! ‘You’ve Got The Ball’ slowed the pace with the song title relentlessly repeated by Blackwell in the background, punctuated by fan-style Scott screams in the foreground.It’s a strange but compellingly funny track. The change of sonics in the middle-8 and ramp;ing up pof pace add to the originality and attraction of the track.

‘Bear Pit’ is a thrashy punk song with distorted and distant Scott vocals followed by a strident drum rhythm and those fuzzy guitars making a return trip. ‘I Wanna’ takes a more conventional punk rock route with Scott’s aggressive vocal taking centre stage. Other highlights include the beautiful lullaby of ‘Mothership’ with SCott’s voice reverting to a sweeter, more motherly sound. ‘Insect Repellent’ immediately follows and explodes out of my speakers in sharp, exciting contrast. The calmer, stripped-down and lovely rock of ‘New Dawn’ completes an album of diverse sounds and pace which never lacks the most exciting adventure. The final and vital ingredient is Dave Fridmann’s wonderful production and mixing. The Lovely Eggs deserve a much wider appreciation which this latest album could provide, given some radio airplay.

4/5

