Tankus The Henge LUNA PARK! Tankus The Henge Records (available 5 December 2020)

Speaking about the underlying themes at play, frontman Jaz Delorean says:

“I don’t think the public knows the entire truth when it comes to the hardships and thin margins of running a venue, and most of the time we don’t want them to. They go out to have a good time and forget about life for a while. Thousands of people work all hours to keep venues, and festivals alive, and at the moment all of it is under threat. The ripples will be felt in every household eventually… We learned and started honing our skill in Denmark Street, in clubs like 12 Bar Club and Alleycat, both of which have closed. Jamboree, Passing Clouds, The Peel, 14 Bacon Street, Madame Jojo’s. All these venues were haunts of ours and are now closed permanently too. We need to support these small venues so much more.”

Recorded at StudiOwz in Pembrokeshire, West Wales, the album was produced, mixed and engineered by the esteemed Gethin Pearson (Badly Drawn Boy/whenyoung/Crystal Fighters). Additional engineering was contributed by Owain Jenkins, with mastering by Robin Schmidt.

https://www.tankusthehenge.com/products/luna-park

All tracks were written and performed by Tankus the Henge, with guest appearances from: Tom Sinnett (bass, guitar, moog, strings), Seb Skelly (trumpet) and Jodie Marie (backing vocals).

An album of fearless, outrageous rock’n’roll, ‘Luna Park!’ at once brings to mind Blur and the Blockheads, Motown to Madness. From the glam-rock stomp of ’God, Oil, Money’ to the skyscraping gospel psych of ‘Glitterlung’ and its elegiac reprise; the Steely Dan-esque jazz-fusion strut of ‘(Livin Like A) Pilgrim’, to the warped Northern Soul of ‘Fayaway’ and the boozy barroom blow-out of ‘Staying On This Side Of The Dirt’; it’s a record that invites you to escape in its incandescent spectacle, but urges you spare a thought for the people who put it on.

The album features evocative customised artwork made in collaboration with artist Adelle Gough. Gough has visualised LUNA PARK!, its characters and even the band members themselves in vivid detail to bring their utopia to life and enhance the listening experience.

Available on all streaming platforms, plus CD and vinyl, a hidden bonus track will also exclusively appear on the physical editions.

Review

Jaz Delorean (River Thames)- vocals, piano, trombone

Tim Fulker Pembrokshire) - guitars, backing vocals

George Simmonds (East London) - trombone, backing vocals

Joao Mello (Curitiba, Brazil)- tenor sax, keys, guitar, vocals

Franco Pellicani (Perugia, Italy) - drums

Guest Appearances:

Tom Sinnett (Pembrokeshire) - bass, guitar, moog, string arrangement

Seb Skelly (North London) - trumpet

Jodie Marie - backing vocals

“Bands play it safe so much now, and we just don’t care what people think of us” says Jaz. “We wanted to make a record that makes people feel, and think, and rejoice in the chaos and beauty of the underground music scene, which has shaped us and celebrated us, and we wanted to fly its flag a little higher, you know?”

Ok, I’ve never heard of this band up to the point I (thankfully) dropped it onto the deck of my CD player. In such a homegenus and mediocre mainstream market, as a reviewer I pray for something distinctive, emotive, original and real. This record is all these things and more. It doesn’t take long to discover the attrcation of this record as the opening chords to ‘God, Oil, Money’ strike up. It’s melodic, jazzy, rocky and adventurous - the perfect opening line. The first impression is that this is a band underpinned by sincerity, joy and openess. But it’s also supremely accessible and playable on the most mainstream radio airwaves with the catchiest of choruses.

Next is ‘Fayaway’ is a bold, tearaway, rhythmic rocker before the calmness and beauty of piano-dominated ‘Glitterbug’ complete with the most expressive Delorean vocal, glorious backing vocals and a distinctly Beatles-esque flavour with the powerful brass punctuations. ‘Back To You’ wanders slowly down a darker road with a major jazz vibe. ‘Suzie Sidewinder’ offers magical Middle-Eastern and Mexican flavours while ‘Sundance Kid’ takes a likeable jazz funk route. ‘Worries’ takes one back to prohibition days in smoky, hidden nightclubs with lazy piano notes and liquid vocal tones.

The diversity of sound, pace and mood here is welcome and in part reflects the nationality of band members. In these dreadful times, LUNAR PARK is a welcome, thoughtful and entertaining diversion.

4.5/5

BIOGRAPHY

Self-described as the world’s only Gonzo Rock’n’Roll band, TANKUS THE HENGE are a genre bending, never-ending, furious and joyous force. Coming together from all corners of the earth, the band are most at home when they’re on the road. Which is most of the time. They have performed on stages across the world, from New Orleans to Albania, and most places in between, and have become regulars at Glastonbury Festival, Montreux Jazz Festival, WOMAD, and countless other festivals. Since their self-titled debut in 2013, the collective have steadily built up a wildly eclectic repertoire that can range from explosive rock riffs one-minute to New Orleans swing, spaced-out funk and beyond the next. Forced from the road while the world recovers, the band have spent their time reading the follow up to their second album I CRAVE AFFECTION BABY, BUT NOT WHEN I DRIVE (2018). A paean to live music and the venues that have supported them on their journey to date, the band will release their exhilarating new album: LUNA PARK! in Winter 2020.

https://www.tankusthehenge.com/