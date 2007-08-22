Shelby Lynne SHELBY LYNNE. Everson Records/Thirty Tigers

It’s been 20 years since I AM SHELBY LYNNE, the album which earned her a Best New Artist Grammy award. This time, Shelby Lynne, her debut Thirty Tigers release, removes the “I AM” and gets direct to the heart of the singer-songwriter-instrumentalist who gives it her name. This is an album of mostly solo, spare but emotionally rich, original torch songs done the only way this idiosyncratic artist knows how – at once tortured and vulnerable, with intimate feelings laid bare, but ultimately offering hope that there’s a light in the darkness. Recalling her 2008 Dusty Springfield tribute, Just a Little Lovin’, recorded with the late Grammy-winning producer Phil Ramone at the same Capitol Studios where the new album was mixed, the soulful Shelby Lynne is her most personal, autobiographical statement yet on the dual, push-pull nature of love: at once close enough to touch, but also a frustrating tease that can both seduce and abandon.

Listen Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aBm3qp7V00&feature=youtu.be

“As an artist, I don’t mind being naked. Everything is so fake, so manufactured these days, I want to get real. It’s the only way to communicate these days. These are eleven songs I love and want to share with the world. They were recorded in very different circumstances at various times but I think they go together. It’s time to not hide behind the game but put your work out as it is.” - Shelby Lynne

Review

There’s a strong blues flavour to Lynne’s opening LP track ‘Strange Things’. The instrumental arrangement is stripped down to keyboard and bass guitar as Lynne opens with her usually simple but effective lyrics: “Sitting across from a stranger/You can’t live without/A voice that lights your way/Don’t know whopse it is/A body you don’t know/Suddenly belongs only to you/…” Lynne’s vocal is expressive and the song is underescored by a strong melody.

‘I Got You’ is a soulful ballad while Lynne almost whispers the lyrics to the glacially paced ‘Love Is Coming’. ‘Weather’ arrives with soulful backing vocals and an almost talking pace vocal as Lynne performs a song of love and loss at her most expressive. On occasions she almost screams the lyrics: “I wonder why love/Came in/Like a blindsided man/All not give a damn/I can taste the weather/Stirring me up/Stirring me up/Stirring me up.”

Then comes the highly contemplative ‘Revolving Broken Heart’ with quiet piano notes, multi-layered vocals and a moving, compelling vibe. ‘Off My Mind’ goes up-tempo with an emotional and confessional message: “I was so high I could barely sing/But you told me to stay/Don’t give up like I always do/Stay near, stay with me.”

Soulful ‘Don’t Even Believe In Love’ features a dominant drum rhythm as another passionate vocal is delivered above another strong melody. ‘My Mind’s A Riot’ reveals Lynne at her most pleading as she tries to explain to her lover: “Trying to tell you/With words in a song/It’s harder than I know/Finding love with you gone.” A lonely muted sax adds drama while Lynne’s vbocie travels the emotional and musical scale. It’s a moving track and one of my highlights. Piano notes dominate the instrumental arrangement of ‘Here I Am’ and a vocal that just breaks your heart with its expression, passion and power. It’s another highlight.

The LP ends with ‘Lovefear’ with Lynne at her most sensitive and vulnerable: “I want to come to you/But my legs won’t move/The words don’t come/I want to hold you/But instead I run/Want my lips on yours/But nothing scares me more/Than/Lovefear/Lovefear/Lovefear.” It’s short (at 1:40) but delivers her message with total credibility. I can’t declare this her best album but with Cyntha Mort’s lyrics, Lynne’s production and voice and instrumental arrangements that allow voice and lyrics to communicate the messages with sometimes brutal force, this has to be one oh her most intimate and emotional.

4/5

https://www.shelbylynne.com/