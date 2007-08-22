Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts NOWHERE TO GO BUT EVERYWHERE. Wicked Cool Records

“It’s a group of songs about heartbreak, and finding yourself. It’s not like anything I’ve ever done. I am certain they’re the best songs I’ve ever written. When this album comes out, it will be like baring my soul… and I’m ok with that.” - Ryan Hamilton

Review

The building and eventually upbeat ‘Only A Dream’ opens the album with optimism, hope and in exuberant country rock style, as the singer reflects on life after divorce. Hamilton has a young, expressive voice which matches the song’s vibe. Add a strong melody and pop sensitivity, which could generate acres of radio airplay. It’s a strong opening gambit and a hint of what’s to come.

‘Oh No’ is pure fun rock-pop, nothing more, nothing less. ‘Jesus & John Lennon’ recovers the quality with a strong rhythmic pulse, compelling guitar riffs and cheeky background vocal choruses. ‘Out Of My League’ maintains an upbeat vibe and powerful rhythm as it bounces down a rocky path. Lyrically, it’s simple, accessible and will connect with many: “She’s always on my mind/she’s so sick/but you should know I don’t mind/she’s the prettiest thing I think I’ve ever seen/it’s like she’s walked out of the cover of a magazine/which begs the question what’s she doing with me/she’s out of my league…”

‘Let’s Go Slow’ changes tack with an opening acoustic guitar strum, a gentle incursion of drums and a contemplative vocal that sings about first love. It’s slightly darker in tone, slower pace, emotive vibe and my pick of the record so far. With its strong melody and choruses it’s another radio possibility. That acoustic guitar returns as Hamilton sounds like he’s preaching from the pulpit. The vibe is rocky with notable guitar riffs and a vocal that ups the rock stakes. ‘Don’t Fall Apart’ is an introspective, slow-moving narrative: “If your heart wants to get better but your head gets in the way/you know what you have to do…same thing in the morning/same thing all day long/a never-ending routine and you wonder what went wrong.” It’s a sad, emotional song and one of the best here.

‘Newcastle Charm’ is an out and out rocker while ‘Southern Accents’ is a reflective beauty with piano providing depth and drama. For me, it’s the best vocal on the album. ‘We Gave It Hell’ goes country with slide guitar and optimistic sentiments after a sad break-up. It’s a fine country narrative. Finally, there’s epic pop of ‘Pick Yourself Up’ and an optimistic vibe to end the record. I suspect many young lovers will connect with the sentiments expressed here and perhaps even some older folk.

3.5/5

Song By Song By Ryan Hamilton

Only A Dream

You know when you’re a kid, and you have a really bad dream, then you wake up and have the relief of, “it was only a dream.” This song is a grown-up version of that. Unfortunately when it comes to things like divorce, you can’t wish it away…or wake up. This song is about hoping something isn’t really happening, then dealing with the harsh realization that it is.

Oh No

Super proud of the concept of this song. Flipping all those classic songs on their heads. Plus, I got to sing it with my friend Kay Hanley.

Jesus & John Lennon

Do you ever feel like, no matter what, some things are destined to fall apart? No matter what you do, the end result is the same. This song is about that, and I was thrilled to take the concept, and the song, to the next level, by having the opportunity to co-write it with Stevie Van Zandt.

Out Of My League

This is a song idea that was almost 10 years old. I found the old demo, and it rang true, considering what I was going through. So, I revisited the song, and reworked it into the version that it is now.

Let’s Go Slow

Dating after divorce is terrifying to me. This song is about the fear of dating again, after a relationship ends. There’s SO MUCH to navigate in today’s dating world. I wish things were simpler.

Can I Get An Amen

I was raised in church. We went two times a week to a very conservative Church of Christ. The struggle finding happiness, without all the guilt, is something I still deal with. Drugs, alcohol, sex…these very un-“Christian” things are all a part of my life. Not in a dangerous way. I’m a responsible adult. But sometimes, because it’s engrained in me, I feel like I’m going to Hell.

Don’t Fall Apart

This song is really a pep talk to myself. Sometimes, when things are especially difficult, all you want to do is give up. But you can’t. It’s important to keep it together for your family, and friends…but you have to get to a point where you LOVE YOURSELF enough to want to keep going.

Newcastle Charm

I didn’t even know what a “Geordie” was until I met my ex-wife. Since then, I’ve been fascinated by Geordie women. I love their whole bad-ass attitude. Zero tolerance for bullshit. A tough exterior, but a big heart. Throwing some Geordie slang into the chorus of a new song is something I never thought this Texas boy would do. Haha.

Southern Accents

Possibly my all time favorite Tom Petty song. I was so excited to put this song on the album, and I’m super proud of the version we created. It feels special. I think Tom would like it.

We Gave It Hell

When a relationship ends, you have a choice. You can let it consume you, or you can find a more positive way through it. I think it’s important to realize that sometimes, even though we give it hell, and do our best…it just isn’t going to work out. So, you say goodbye, wish the person well, pick up the pieces, and move on.

Pick Yourself Up

What’s the saying? Every end is a brand new beginning. I got that quote a little wrong, but you get the gist. Having the realization that a marriage ending is only a short chapter, in the book of life, was a BIG moment for me. I’m determined to make the rest of my story a good one.

