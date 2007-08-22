Princess Goes COME OF AGE. So In De Goot

New York City-based Princess Goes (formerly Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum) is the trio led by the signature voice of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Lazarus) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood). COME OF AGE is the band’s sophomore full-length record. Over the past few years the band has been touring, recording, self-producing and released a self-titled EP in April 2020 and a full-length debut, THANKS FOR COMING, in 2021

“mix of glam, dreamy ’80s new wave, acoustic folk, Nine Inch Nails intensity.” - Associated Press

“palpable theatricality” - Billboard

“a terrific record; intense, epic” - The Telegraph

“The music sizzles with tension, subtly pivoting between ’80s darkwave and simple synth pop.” - Consequence Of Sound

“An unexpected album full of Underworld-style bangers.” - NME

“Hall’s voice is unmistakable; stage-crafted and tightly enunciated, but with audible cynicism…Even the band’s name has a kind of fragile grandeur; the melodrama of their songs tempered by.” - The Line Of Best Fit

Live Tickets:

https://earthackney.co.uk/events/princess-goes-8th-oct-earth-london-tickets-braqx/

Here Songs Here:

https://onerpm.link/shimmer_

https://onerpm.link/blur

https://onerpm.link/PrincessGoesJetpack

https://onerpm.link/comeofage

Listen to Princess Goes’ brand new album, COME OF AGE, out now via all DSPs here: https://onerpm.link/comeofage

Speaking on the title-track track itself Yanowitz says:

“This beautiful track came out of Matt Katz Bohen’s incredible imagination. In Princess, we love the band Future Islands, and I think you can hear their influence in this tune. These are among my favorite lyrics Mike has written…too many lyrics to mention here, but one that sticks out to me is ‘Admit you wanna see me go down.’ I really love the sentiment and the way the line unfolds in the delivery. I believe Mike intended it one way, but I also think about that line in the bigger picture, how so many people seem to want others to fail, maybe even want us to fail, and the delivery is seasoned with just the right amount of attitude…like you can be a hater, but we don’t give a fk…deal with it. One nice touch is that we recorded that distortion live on Mike’s vocal. It wasn’t an effect added later…the distortion is married to the performance. For the production geeks…the pre-amp we used on Mike’s vocal was an Avalon 727. The original song all started with a discarded Yamaha synthesizer Matt found in the garbage on the street in Brooklyn.”

Review

This is is the trio’s most accessible, yet innovative work to-date, replete with songs that traverse a thrilling and often surprising sonic and lyrical landscape. There’s a clear cohesiveness to the 12 songs on the album that manage to be all at once catchy, soundtrack-y musicscapes for the ages, synth-heavy but multi-faceted.

Tracklisting

01. Offering

02. Let It Go

03. Blur

04. Come Of Age

05. Shimmer

06. Jetpack

07. Glasswing

08. Take Me Home

09. Beija

10. Saving Grace

11. Whatever Whispers

12. Floating

https://princessgoes.com/

https://www.facebook.com/PrincessGoesOfficial/