  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  Indika Festival 2023 Liverpool

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Within Temptation New LP

  When Rivers Meet New LP

  Phil Seth Campbell Solo LP

  My Favourite Records

  Glen Hansard New LP/Tour

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Metric’s New LP in 2023

  Hozier’s New Album

  Joe Bonamassa Blues Deluxe Vol.2

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  PJ Harvey New Record

  Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood LP

  Roger Waters Live 2023 + LP

  Philip Sayce New LP & Tour

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

  Christine & The Queens 2023

  The Damned Truth in 2023

  The Answer 2023 LP & Tour

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  David Ford in 2023

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Iron Maiden 2023 Shows

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Grian Chatten Solo LP

g-230

Grian Chatten CHAOS FOR THE FLY. Partisan Records

CHAOS FOR THE FLY is the debut solo album from Grian Chatten, vocalist of Dublin’s critically-acclaimed band Fontaines D.C. Rare moments of respite from a relentless touring schedule afforded Chatten the opportunity to start work on something for himself, occupying a completely different headspace from his hugely successful work within Fontaines D.C. Co-produced by the band’s longstanding producer Dan Carey, the album is arguably the most poetic we’ve heard from Chatten. Each song here has a sweep of colour and textures that breathe life into his lucid tales. Over its nine tracks, CHAOS FOR THE FLY is a record that takes in all of life’s rich and diverse emotions.

Grian explains: “All of the people is the stiff collar tight-fisted hand to the grindstone written where all is blue and everyone is a liar. It is a line of chalk scratched around the world.”

“I was walking along Stoney Beach at night and it came to me on the waves,” recalls Chatten. “I just stood there and looked at them and I heard the whole fucking thing. Every part of it, from the chord progressions to the string arrangements.”

g-136

The resulting songs could have been taken, shaped and reimagined with his bandmates in Fontaines D.C., but Chatten decided to treat these differently.

“I just thought: I want to do this myself. I know where we as a band are going next and that’s not where I want to go with this. I’ve got a couple of exaggerated aspects of my soul that I wanted to express,” he says.

“The rest of the band are all creative and songwriters in their own right, too. I didn’t want to go to them and be like, ‘No, every single thing has to be like this.’ I didn’t want to compromise with these songs in that way.”

“A lot of the album was written with just me and a guitar and I really like the idea of it being boiled down to those elements. That feeling of having the song in the palm of your hand, that control of having it with just you and a guitar,” he says. “There’s an intensity as a result of that.”

Review

Chatten has created an enigmatic album with strong melodies and good lyrics which reveal much more of the character and thoughts of the Fontaines D.C. band leadman. His vocals are matter-of-fact, conversational and honest. Much of the music here is downbeat and slow-paced with sparse instrumentations including several lazy snare drum moments. ‘The Score’ opens proceedings with some distant digital sounds before the Simon & Garfunkel style vocal enters quietly and with great contemplation backed by gently plucked guitar. It’s lovely with instrumentation and backing vocals that are beautifully judged. ‘Last Time Every Time Forever’ ups the pace with a vocal that seems like it’s coming from a deep tunnel. Lyrically it’s up with the best here: “All my words fail me now/And I have seen it all/And I have no doubt that an alonely thing you surely are could be the fixture made in a face down bar.”

‘Bob’s Casino’ sounds like something out of a 50s musical while ‘All The People’ with its subtle piano backing, solemn vibe, angelic backing vocals, beautiful string moments and strong melody wins my award for the best here (and probably one of the most moving tracks of the year so far). Fans will love this album and for a first solo effort I rate it highly and especially because it’s so distinctive.

4/5

g-318

Album Track List

The Score
Last Time Every Time Forever
Fairlies
Bob’s Casino
All Of The People
East Coast Bed
Salt Throwers Off A Truck
I Am So Far
Season For Pain

GRIAN CHATTEN - NEW SINGLE: ‘ALL OF THE PEOPLE’
STREAM ON ALL SERVICES HERE: https://grianchatten.lnk.to/AOTP
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ72bb51ebE
PRE-ORDER/SAVE HERE: https://grianchatten.lnk.to/chaos

https://www.grianchatten.com


Back


Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Soil
Soil
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Israel & Palestine 2023 - Gallery: A Cruel Cruel World
A Cruel Cruel World Israel & Palestine - Gallery: 2 WRONGS...
2 WRONGS...
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage