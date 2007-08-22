Basia Bulat ARE YOU IN LOVE? Secret City Records

Hi dear friends,

It’s with a lot of heartbreak that I’m rescheduling my US and Canadian spring tours.

I’m still really looking forward to playing my new songs for you with my band when we’re all on the other side of this moment together. We plan to honour all tickets at the rescheduled shows - please hold on to your tickets for now and I’ll be sharing those new dates as soon as possible.

I’m sending all my gratitude to the people on the front lines of this crisis- the hard working doctors, nurses, and caregivers doing everything they can to keep us all safe.

I’ve had mixed feelings about having an album come out next week as there’s no way to postpone it… but I’m also hoping that these new songs will give some positive energy to people who are at home for an extended period of time. I’m always moved when someone talks to me after a show to tell me it’s the 2nd, or 3rd, or 4th (or more!) time they’ve seen me in concert, and I’m so grateful to play that part in people’s lives - as a way to send more positive energy around and to honour some of my favourite music that helps me feel less lonely in unsteady times I’ll be playing some of my favourite love songs online this next little while. So my first little live-stream-show is on Instagram live tomorrow, March 19 at 2 pm EST… You could also send me your requests of love songs I should cover and I’ll try to play some of those, too

With so much love from here, and see you soon

Basia

Bulat is a three-time Polaris Music Prize finalist and has been nominated for three JUNO Awards. Since the release of her debut album, Oh, My Darling, Bulat has toured extensively. She has performed at such prestigious festivals as Montreux Jazz Festival, Austin City Limits and Newport Folk Festival. She has taken the stage at landmark venues like Carnegie Hall, Royal Theater Carré and headlined at Massey Hall. She has shared the stage with acts including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, St Vincent, Daniel Lanois, Arcade Fire, Neko Case, Beirut, Tune-yards, Lord Huron and Sufjan Stevens.

Due to the pandemic striking the world right now, Bulat’s U.S. and Canadian spring tours will be rescheduled at a later date. “I’m still really looking forward to playing my new songs for you with my band when we’re all on the other side of this moment together,” says Bulat. “We plan to honour all tickets at the rescheduled shows – please hold on to your tickets for now and I’ll be sharing those new dates as soon as possible.”

Somewhere in the middle of making Are You In Love?, Bulat took almost a whole year off. Because she had fallen in love, because her father died, because she had lost her sense of beauty and where it might be hidden. The recording began at Hi-Dez Studios in Joshua Tree but the album was not complete when Bulat returned home to Montreal. It would be nine more months before she would return to it. “Throughout this whole record, I was struggling between keeping it together and letting go,” Bulat explains, “between holding onto old narratives or accepting what’s before me.” The new record represents this time of death and grief, but also forgiveness, reinvention and love. “I want to make a really beautiful record about compassion,” she wrote to producer Jim James. The resulting album is gorgeous and startling, the sound of a singer who’s refusing to hide.

“Your Girl,”, first single and video was filmed in northern Quebec and directed by Brian Sokolowski and second single and video “Already Forgiven,” was shot on Kodak film and directed by Nora Rosenthal and Brian Sokolowsk.

https://basiabulat.com/

Review

“Bulat’s smoky voice, with it’s trembling vibrato, is nimble, expressive, and an asset to any song… A graceful inventiveness characterises the album.”

Not my description but absolutely right. ‘Are You In Love’ opens the album with an epic ballad and a prime example of this distinctive and compelling voice. It’s also a voice which covers a wide range and in a song that squeezes every ounce of emotion and expression from Bulkat’s performance. The song covers all the bases including dam-busting melody, explosive choruses and lyrics which are powerful and moving. It’s the perfect song and a grand opener to this wonderful album.

‘Electric Roses’ is next and offers a completely different sound with its extensive electronic introduction, before Bulat sings at talking pace in highly contemplative style. It’s a distinctive and original song with keyboards featuring in the middle eight, and subtle changes of pace throughout. Bulat is hyper-sensitive to melody and this is another example how it anchors a song of substance and emotion.

‘Your Girl’ ups the mood and pace with a song that seems to have been designed for radio. ‘Light Years’ gets back on point with another reflective, romantic and moving song. There are magical instrumental moments and anotehr example of Bulat’s supremely expressive voice.

A strummed guitar opens ‘Homesick’ before Bukat’s voice travels the scale from pleadingly high to secretively low. The song offers a rockier sound and more diversity which for me is more than welcome. Almost every track here exemplifies great song-writing, compelling vocals and produced with great verve by Jim James (My Morning Jacket). It also offers diversity of pace and mood aplenty. Check out the opening slow and thoughtful ‘I Believe It Or Not’ which builds with orchestrations and voice to an epic and beautiful ballad. Bulat has produced something very special here which is both highly accessible but of the highest quality. Vocally she is very special and if I were to compare her with another great it would be Stevie Nicks. This is one of the year’s finest albums.

4.5/5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8kcTp-dkFo&feature=youtu.be

https://www.instagram.com/basiabulat/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7ElOrJ0QSE

https://found.ee/MS2y

https://www.facebook.com/BasiaBulat/