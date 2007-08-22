YOUNG KNIVES ANNOUNCE AUTUMN ’21 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR

“Extremely entertaining, a bonkers and bombastic epic, as melodramatic and pompous as it is dark” The Quietus

‘Remarkable in very many ways’ **** MOJO

After a few years without a live show to their name, YOUNG KNIVES are finally able to tour again since the release of their album BARBARIANS.

Young Knives released their 7th and arguably greatest album BARBARIANS back in September. Hailed as one of the best albums of the year by several magazines including The Quietus and Mojo Magazine, fans have awaited with bated breath for the moment that they could finally see this masterpiece performed live.

During lockdown the duo have hosted a popular series of livestreams from a delipidated 1980’s Addis “rambler” Caravan, but now the show must take to the road as today the Oxford brothers Henry and House of Lords have announced a run of UK and EU dates at the end of 2021.

“Playing some shows, playing some shows…..playing some GOD DAMN shows! It’s real, they are DEFINITELY going to happen, there is no doubt in our minds WHATSOEVER! Yes, shows, with audiences, and loud mutha f*ckin’ P.A systems, and sweat and booze and blood and no b*llocking disease, and LOVE, don’t forget love: Love spewing out all over the floor. The lights, the theatre of it all, the post-show deafness and BIG SMILES on our faces and BIIIIIIG SMILES on your faces too. It will be the best of times.”

Tickets are on sale Friday 26th Feb 10am available from https://young-knives.com/shows/

20.11.21 - GLASGOW STEREO

22.11.21 - MANCHESTER NIGHT & DAY

25.11.21 - LONDON COLOURS

28.11.21 - BRIGHTON PATTERNS

29.11.21 - BIRMINGHAM HARE & HOUNDS

30.01.21 - LEEDS BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB

01.12.21 - CARDIFF CLWB IFOR BACH

19.01.22 - AMSTERDAM PARADISO

20.01.22 - COLOGNE BLUE SHELL

21.01.22 - HAMBURG MOLOTOW

22.01.22 - BERLIN CASSIOPIEA

24.01.22 - COPENHAGEN IDEAL BAR

26.01.22 - PARIS LA MAROQUINERIE

