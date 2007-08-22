  Within Temptation & Evanescence

Within Temptation & Evanescence

Within Temptation and Evanescence are happy to announce that the anticipated co-headline WORLDS COLLIDE European tour will still happen this year. The European arena tour that was originally due to kick off in March 2022, will now move to November and December 2022. All existing tickets and VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same.

Both bands stated earlier: “As the world is slowly reopening again, we have been feeling optimistic about the tour actually taking place in March and April. However - a lot of countries still have restrictions in place, and we are forced to make a decision right now for logistical reasons.”

We are aware that many fans are preparing to make their plans to attend the shows, some of which involve travel, and given the uncertainty as to exactly when certain countries will lift their restrictions, we are left with no choice but to reschedule the tour, hopefully for the final time.”

All existing tickets & VIP packages will remain valid for the rescheduled dates and all venues remain the same. For more information, please visit www.worldscollidetour.net

Rescheduled dates 2022

November:

WED 9th Munich, DE Olympiahalle (tickets valid from original April 15 show)
THU 10th Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum Milan (tickets valid from original April 14 show)
SAT 12th Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion (tickets valid from original April 12th show)
MON 14th London, UK The O2 (tickets valid from original April 7)
TUE 15th Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham (tickets valid from original May 1 show)
THU 17th Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro (tickets valid from original April 28 show)
SAT 19th Leeds, UK First Direct Arena (tickets valid from original April 30 show)
MON 21st Brussels, BE Palais (tickets valid from original April 4 show)
TUE 22nd Brussels, BE Palais (tickets valid from original April 24 show)
WED 23rd Festhalle, Frankfurt DE (tickets valid from original April 11 show)
FRI 25th Düsseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Halle (tickets valid from original April 20 show)
SUN 27th Paris, FR Accor hotels Arena (tickets valid from original April 5 show)
TUE 29th Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome (tickets valid from original April 21 show)
WED 30th Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome (tickets valid from original April 22 show)

December:

THU 1st Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal (tickets valid from original April 26 show)
SAT 3rd Leipzig, DE Leipzig Arena (tickets valid from original April 18 show)
MON 5th Gliwice, PL Arena Gliwice (tickets valid from the original Sept 20 show)
WED 7th Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena (tickets valid from original April 17 show)
THUR 8th Berlin, DE Velodrom (tickets valid from original April 9 show)

Follow Within Temptation

https://www.within-temptation.com/
https://www.facebook.com/wtofficial/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiSQf6v-4cNmbEFdind5z2Q

Follow Evanescence

https://www.evanescence.com/home/
https://www.facebook.com/Evanescence
https://www.youtube.com/user/evanescencevideo

