|
|
Tom Baxter’s 2018 LP and Tour
TOM BAXTER ANNOUNCES FIRST ALBUM IN TEN YEARS – THE OTHER SIDE OF BLUE. RELEASE DATE – AUGUST 17, 2018
SHARES TITLE TRACK - LISTEN HERE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjry4pulMx8
Distinguished song-craftsmen, Tom Baxter, has today announced details of his long-awaited third album, THE OTHER SIDE OF BLUE. The album, the first from Baxter in ten years, will be released via The Orchard on August 17, 2018. In line with the news, Baxter is sharing the album’s self-titled first single - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjry4pulMx8 - and in support of the release, he will embark upon a full 31-date UK and Ireland tour, beginning in Belfast on September 29, 2018, before taking in a date at Union Chapel, London on November 6, full dates are listed below.
By Steph Dray
Entirely free of what Baxter terms “production camouflage,” The Other Side of Blue is Baxter’s most searingly personal work to date, performed entirely solo and with gorgeous illustration on guitar and piano. It’s a beautiful and elegant return as a songwriter following a tumultuous ten years. He married the long-time girlfriend for whom he wrote the Ivor Novello Award-nominated ‘Better,’ but then endured a divorce and, more recently, was happily remarried. Along the way, Baxter has lived in Devon, travelled to India, Los Angeles, Spain and then to Brazil, the place that inspired him to find the impetus to write again
“I feel like I’ve been through a very slow metamorphosis over the years,” Baxter says. “Even I’m not sure into what, but I can say I’m calmer inside, and I thought it was time for a full-on new release.”
Baxter made his name with such heart-stopping originals as ‘Better,’ ‘Almost There’ and ‘Day in Verona,’ and his songs have been covered by or admired by artists including Tom Waits, Rufus Wainwright & Dame Shirley Bassey, alongside a steadfast set of fans who’ve been waiting for word of his next adventure for more than a while. An English original has returned.
2018 UK/IRE Dates
Sept 29 | The Black Box, Belfast | https://bit.ly/2JxrGen
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombaxtermusic/
Page: 1 2
|
|