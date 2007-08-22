TOM BAXTER ANNOUNCES FIRST ALBUM IN TEN YEARS – THE OTHER SIDE OF BLUE. RELEASE DATE – AUGUST 17, 2018

AUTUMN 2018 UK/IRELAND TOUR

SHARES TITLE TRACK - LISTEN HERE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjry4pulMx8

Distinguished song-craftsmen, Tom Baxter, has today announced details of his long-awaited third album, THE OTHER SIDE OF BLUE. The album, the first from Baxter in ten years, will be released via The Orchard on August 17, 2018. In line with the news, Baxter is sharing the album’s self-titled first single - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjry4pulMx8 - and in support of the release, he will embark upon a full 31-date UK and Ireland tour, beginning in Belfast on September 29, 2018, before taking in a date at Union Chapel, London on November 6, full dates are listed below.

By Steph Dray

Entirely free of what Baxter terms “production camouflage,” The Other Side of Blue is Baxter’s most searingly personal work to date, performed entirely solo and with gorgeous illustration on guitar and piano. It’s a beautiful and elegant return as a songwriter following a tumultuous ten years. He married the long-time girlfriend for whom he wrote the Ivor Novello Award-nominated ‘Better,’ but then endured a divorce and, more recently, was happily remarried. Along the way, Baxter has lived in Devon, travelled to India, Los Angeles, Spain and then to Brazil, the place that inspired him to find the impetus to write again

“I feel like I’ve been through a very slow metamorphosis over the years,” Baxter says. “Even I’m not sure into what, but I can say I’m calmer inside, and I thought it was time for a full-on new release.”

Baxter made his name with such heart-stopping originals as ‘Better,’ ‘Almost There’ and ‘Day in Verona,’ and his songs have been covered by or admired by artists including Tom Waits, Rufus Wainwright & Dame Shirley Bassey, alongside a steadfast set of fans who’ve been waiting for word of his next adventure for more than a while. An English original has returned.

2018 UK/IRE Dates

Sept 29 | The Black Box, Belfast | https://bit.ly/2JxrGen

Sept 30 | The Grand Social, Dublin | Link soon

Oct 1 | Roisin Dubh, Galway | https://bit.ly/2Jp6OCI

Oct 2 | Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick | https://bit.ly/2sD0vFs

Oct 4 | INEC Killarney Acoustic Club, Poulnamuck | https://bit.ly/2Ht4okG

Oct 5 | De Barra’s, Clonakilty | https://bit.ly/2Hs49GA

Oct 6 | Triskel Christchurch, Cork | https://bit.ly/2Jg0MbE

Oct 7 | Spirit Store, Dundalk | https://bit.ly/1s2AeJc

Oct 13 | The Ropewalk, Barton | https://bit.ly/2kSnWWT

Oct 14 | Live Room, Shipley | https://bit.ly/2Jrw63r

Oct 15 | St Mary’s Church, Beverley | https://bit.ly/2HqSw2P

Oct 17 | ARC, Stockton | https://bit.ly/2HtllLP

Oct 18 | Glee Club, Birmingham | Link soon

Oct 19 | Worthing Pier, Worthing | https://bit.ly/2JrTMV1

Oct 21 | Henry Tudor House, Shrewsbury | https://bit.ly/2LrGyIy

Oct 26 | The Grand, Clitheroe | Link soon

Oct 27 | South Beach Hotel, Troon | https://bit.ly/2JodEZf

Oct 28 | The Caves, Edinburgh | https://bit.ly/2LuWytg

Oct 29 | Lemon Tree, Aberdeen | https://bit.ly/2sySZeL

Oct 30 | Oran Mor, Glasgow | https://bit.ly/2sKCNGx

Nov 2 | The Stables, Milton Keynes | https://bit.ly/2JxKZUR

Nov 3 | The Hat Club, Beaconsfield | Link soon

Nov 4 | Chapel Arts, Bath | https://bit.ly/2Jzwlwt

Nov 6 | Union Chapel, London | https://bit.ly/2LwbQhF

Nov 7 | Glee Club, Nottingham | Link soon

Nov 8 | Selby Town Hall, Selby | https://bit.ly/2JrXC0I

Nov 21 | St David’s Hall, Cardiff | https://bit.ly/2sLSbT6

Nov 22 | RNCM, Manchester | https://bit.ly/2kVKA0J

Nov 24 | Kings Somborne Village Hall, Kings Somborne | Link soon

Nov 26 | Town Hall, Leeds | https://bit.ly/2JCJpkH

Nov 27 | Corn Exchange, Cambridge | https://bit.ly/2Jj1aWK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombaxtermusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBaxterMusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombaxterofficial

Album pre-order: http://radi.al/TomBaxterOSOB