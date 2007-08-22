  Jim James New Solo Release

  Snow Patrol Is Back!

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Frank Turner LP, Tour & Single

  Joe Satriani’s G3 New LP & Tour

  Josh Rouse New LP & UK Tour

  Anna Burch 1st LP & UK Tour

  Beth Hart UK Tour 2018

  Two New Must-Have Albums

  Hampton Court June Festival

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Jennifer Warnes New Album

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Best New Album Reviews

  Download 2018 So Far…

  Glen Hansard Album Review

  My Best Albums of 2017

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Album Of The Year?

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Nitin Sawhney New Live LP

  Jeff Lynne’s ELO Live CD/DVD

  Grandaddy Live

  George Vjestica’s Bandante

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Swans Live in Manchester

  Nick Cave With Feeling

  Ben Folds & yMusic Live

  Dan Patlansky Live Blues

  Beverley Knight Live

  Wolfmother Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Barry Adamson Live Manchester

  Jess Glynne Live

  The Temperance Movement Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

Tom Baxter’s 2018 LP and Tour

bc-11

TOM BAXTER ANNOUNCES FIRST ALBUM IN TEN YEARS – THE OTHER SIDE OF BLUE. RELEASE DATE – AUGUST 17, 2018
AUTUMN 2018 UK/IRELAND TOUR

SHARES TITLE TRACK - LISTEN HERE - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjry4pulMx8

Distinguished song-craftsmen, Tom Baxter, has today announced details of his long-awaited third album, THE OTHER SIDE OF BLUE. The album, the first from Baxter in ten years, will be released via The Orchard on August 17, 2018. In line with the news, Baxter is sharing the album’s self-titled first single - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjry4pulMx8 - and in support of the release, he will embark upon a full 31-date UK and Ireland tour, beginning in Belfast on September 29, 2018, before taking in a date at Union Chapel, London on November 6, full dates are listed below.

t-5

By Steph Dray

Entirely free of what Baxter terms “production camouflage,” The Other Side of Blue is Baxter’s most searingly personal work to date, performed entirely solo and with gorgeous illustration on guitar and piano. It’s a beautiful and elegant return as a songwriter following a tumultuous ten years. He married the long-time girlfriend for whom he wrote the Ivor Novello Award-nominated ‘Better,’ but then endured a divorce and, more recently, was happily remarried. Along the way, Baxter has lived in Devon, travelled to India, Los Angeles, Spain and then to Brazil, the place that inspired him to find the impetus to write again

I feel like I’ve been through a very slow metamorphosis over the years,” Baxter says. “Even I’m not sure into what, but I can say I’m calmer inside, and I thought it was time for a full-on new release.”

Baxter made his name with such heart-stopping originals as ‘Better,’ ‘Almost There’ and ‘Day in Verona,’ and his songs have been covered by or admired by artists including Tom Waits, Rufus Wainwright & Dame Shirley Bassey, alongside a steadfast set of fans who’ve been waiting for word of his next adventure for more than a while. An English original has returned.

t-31

2018 UK/IRE Dates

Sept 29 | The Black Box, Belfast | https://bit.ly/2JxrGen
Sept 30 | The Grand Social, Dublin | Link soon
Oct 1 | Roisin Dubh, Galway | https://bit.ly/2Jp6OCI
Oct 2 | Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick | https://bit.ly/2sD0vFs
Oct 4 | INEC Killarney Acoustic Club, Poulnamuck | https://bit.ly/2Ht4okG
Oct 5 | De Barra’s, Clonakilty | https://bit.ly/2Hs49GA
Oct 6 | Triskel Christchurch, Cork | https://bit.ly/2Jg0MbE
Oct 7 | Spirit Store, Dundalk | https://bit.ly/1s2AeJc
Oct 13 | The Ropewalk, Barton | https://bit.ly/2kSnWWT
Oct 14 | Live Room, Shipley | https://bit.ly/2Jrw63r
Oct 15 | St Mary’s Church, Beverley | https://bit.ly/2HqSw2P
Oct 17 | ARC, Stockton | https://bit.ly/2HtllLP
Oct 18 | Glee Club, Birmingham | Link soon
Oct 19 | Worthing Pier, Worthing | https://bit.ly/2JrTMV1
Oct 21 | Henry Tudor House, Shrewsbury | https://bit.ly/2LrGyIy
Oct 26 | The Grand, Clitheroe | Link soon
Oct 27 | South Beach Hotel, Troon | https://bit.ly/2JodEZf
Oct 28 | The Caves, Edinburgh | https://bit.ly/2LuWytg
Oct 29 | Lemon Tree, Aberdeen | https://bit.ly/2sySZeL
Oct 30 | Oran Mor, Glasgow | https://bit.ly/2sKCNGx
Nov 2 | The Stables, Milton Keynes | https://bit.ly/2JxKZUR
Nov 3 | The Hat Club, Beaconsfield | Link soon
Nov 4 | Chapel Arts, Bath | https://bit.ly/2Jzwlwt
Nov 6 | Union Chapel, London | https://bit.ly/2LwbQhF
Nov 7 | Glee Club, Nottingham | Link soon
Nov 8 | Selby Town Hall, Selby | https://bit.ly/2JrXC0I
Nov 21 | St David’s Hall, Cardiff | https://bit.ly/2sLSbT6
Nov 22 | RNCM, Manchester | https://bit.ly/2kVKA0J
Nov 24 | Kings Somborne Village Hall, Kings Somborne | Link soon
Nov 26 | Town Hall, Leeds | https://bit.ly/2JCJpkH
Nov 27 | Corn Exchange, Cambridge | https://bit.ly/2Jj1aWK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tombaxtermusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TomBaxterMusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tombaxterofficial
Album pre-order: http://radi.al/TomBaxterOSOB

Page: 1 2


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: The Airborne Toxic Event
The Airborne Toxic Event
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Manchester 2018 - Gallery: Freya Ridings
Freya Ridings Manchester 2018 - Gallery: Ray LaMontagne
Ray LaMontagne
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage