London, UK, 24 March: Warner Music [Sony Music outside Europe] today release the newly remastered Pink Floyd’s THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON as a deluxe box set to celebrate 50 years since the release of one of the best-selling albums of all time. Click here for details. The album will also be available for the first time in Dolby Atmos on streaming platforms, as well as part of the deluxe box set.

Simultaneously, the CD and first ever vinyl issue of Pink Floyd’s THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 are released independently as well as the book Pink Floyd - The THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: 50th Anniversary, by Thames & Hudson which showcases rare and previously unseen photographs taken during THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON tours of 1972-1975.

What more fitting a place to celebrate and experience THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON turning 50, than in a Planetarium through the music set to visuals. With the help of the latest technology, the idea of a show combining breath-taking views of the solar system and beyond, played out to 42 minutes of The THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON in surround sound, has been embraced by the band. NSC Creative have led the visual production efforts, working closely with Pink Floyd’s long time creative collaborator Aubrey Powell from Hipgnosis. Each song has a different theme; some futuristically looking forward and some a retro acknowledgment to Pink Floyd’s visual history, all relating to a time and space experience, embracing up to the minute technology that only a Planetarium can offer. A truly immersive and all-encompassing surround sound and visual treat that will transcend reality and take you way beyond the realms of 2D experience. The first venues announced are listed below with many more venues to be added over the coming weeks. Please click here for Planetariums shows details: https://www.pinkfloyd.com/tdsotm50/planetarium-shows/

As another special event to mark the album’s milestone, the Empire State Building in New York City will be illuminated tonight with the special 50th Anniversary prism spectrum artwork to spin in its mast. The display will kick off at sunset and can be seen throughout New York City, as well as online from the Empire State Building Live Cam (https://www.esbnyc.com/about/live-cam)

Italy celebrated the album through a light show and Milan’s Duomo square saw the prism cover 500 square meters of it (not counting the rainbow ray of lights and the white beam) from 8pm on 23rd March.

