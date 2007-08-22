  The Answer 2023 LP & Tour

  Rufus Wainwright’s New Record

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Bonamassa’s New LP & Tour

  Mary Elizabeth Remington LP

  New The Dark Side Of The Moon

  David Ford in 2023

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Great Modern Drummers

  My Favourite Records

  Eric Bibb New LP & Tour

  Favourite Records of 2022

  Iron Maiden 2023 Shows

  DOWNLOAD 2023

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Metric Back Live 2023

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Events

f-513

50TH ANNIVERSARY OF PINK FLOYD‘S THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON CELEBRATED WITH NEW BOX SET AND GLOBAL ACTIVITIES

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - LIVE AT WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL, LONDON, 1974 RELEASED TODAY ON VINYL FOR THE FIRST TIME

ALBUM IN DOLBY ATMOS AVAILABLE FOR THE FIRST TIME ON STREAMING PLATFORMS AND IN DELUXE BOX

GLOBAL PLANETARIUM ALBUM EXPERIENCE IN SURROUND SOUND

EMPIRE STATE BUILDING TO BE LIT UP TO CELEBRATE THE ALBUM’S HALF-CENTENARY

f-315

ITALY CELEBRATES WITH LIGHT SHOW IN MILAN’S DUOMO SQUARE

BOX SET AVAILABLE NOW THE ICONIC ALBUM REMASTERED TRACKS INCLUDE ‘MONEY’, ‘THE GREAT GIG IN THE SKY’ AND ‘TIME’

DELUXE BOX SET AVAILABLE TO BUY HERE: https://pinkfloyd.lnk.to/DarkSide50th
LIVE AT WEMBLEY EMPIRE POOL, LONDON, 1974′ AVAILABLE HERE: https://pinkfloyd.lnk.to/DarkSide50th

f-1010

London, UK, 24 March: Warner Music [Sony Music outside Europe] today release the newly remastered Pink Floyd’s THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON as a deluxe box set to celebrate 50 years since the release of one of the best-selling albums of all time. Click here for details. The album will also be available for the first time in Dolby Atmos on streaming platforms, as well as part of the deluxe box set.

Simultaneously, the CD and first ever vinyl issue of Pink Floyd’s THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON - Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974 are released independently as well as the book Pink Floyd - The THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: 50th Anniversary, by Thames & Hudson which showcases rare and previously unseen photographs taken during THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON  tours of 1972-1975.

f-130

What more fitting a place to celebrate and experience THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON turning 50, than in a Planetarium through the music set to visuals. With the help of the latest technology, the idea of a show combining breath-taking views of the solar system and beyond, played out to 42 minutes of The THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON in surround sound, has been embraced by the band. NSC Creative have led the visual production efforts, working closely with Pink Floyd’s long time creative collaborator Aubrey Powell from Hipgnosis. Each song has a different theme; some futuristically looking forward and some a retro acknowledgment to Pink Floyd’s visual history, all relating to a time and space experience, embracing up to the minute technology that only a Planetarium can offer. A truly immersive and all-encompassing surround sound and visual treat that will transcend reality and take you way beyond the realms of 2D experience. The first venues announced are listed below with many more venues to be added over the coming weeks. Please click here for Planetariums shows details: https://www.pinkfloyd.com/tdsotm50/planetarium-shows/

f-95

As another special event to mark the album’s milestone, the Empire State Building in New York City will be illuminated tonight with the special 50th Anniversary prism spectrum artwork to spin in its mast. The display will kick off at sunset and can be seen throughout New York City, as well as online from the Empire State Building Live Cam (https://www.esbnyc.com/about/live-cam)

Italy celebrated the album through a light show and Milan’s Duomo square saw the prism cover 500 square meters of it (not counting the rainbow ray of lights and the white beam) from 8pm on 23rd March.

Pink Floyd’s THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON 50th Anniversary release is available to order here: https://pinkfloyd.lnk.to/DarkSide50th

f-614

Pink Floyd - THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: 50th Anniversary Book available here and here:

http://thamesandhudson.com/pink-floyd-the-dark-side-of-the-moon-the-official-50th-anniversary-book-9780500025987

Download book cover image at this link: https://thamesandhudsonusa.wetransfer.com/downloads/a191e63ad38c44880d07f6f3fa0b524420230112134001/09a93e
Planetariums shows details here: https://www.pinkfloyd.com/tdsotm50/planetarium-shows/
Empire State Building Live Cam: https://www.esbnyc.com/about/live-cam

Page: 1 2 3


Back

Manchester 2009 - Gallery: The All-American Rejects
The All-American Rejects
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

February 2023 - Gallery: Ukraine Memories
Ukraine Memories UK 2023 - Gallery: Government Failure
Government Failure
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage