THE DAMN TRUTH ADD EXTRA DATE TO SUMMER 2023 UK TOUR

Last year I had the extreme pleasure of witnessing a live show from The Damn Truth. It turned out to be one of the most entertaining and dynamic rock shows I’ve seen in may years, while Lee-La Baum has to be one of the best female frontwomen in rock today (check out the images here and I think you’ll comprehend what I mean - http://www.shakenstir.co.uk/gallery/?album=3866&gallery=2398). The blues underpins this great band’s music which is delivered with enormous passion, venom and skill. So check out the tour dates below and if they’re in your neck of the woods and you appreciate the best blues rock around, do yourself a big favour…

Montreal four-piece rock and roll band, The Damn Truth, have added a ninth date to their July 2023 UK tour. The band will now play Blackpool, Waterloo on Sunday July 23rd. Tickets for the July UK shows are now available from https://www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/The-Damn-Truth.htm.

The band consisting of Lee-La Baum (vocals, guitar), Tom Shemer (guitar), PY Letellier (bass) and Dave Traina (drums) will play London O2 Islington Academy (July 21), Shoreham Ropetackle (July 22), Blackpool, Waterloo (July 23) Leicester Musician (July 25), Buckley Tivoli (July 27), Leek Foxlowe Arts (July 28), Steelhouse Festival (July 29), Sheffield Greystones (July 30), and Milton Keynes Stables (August 1).

In 2021, the band released their critically acclaimed album NOW OR NOWHERE Produced by legendary Grammy Award winning Bob Rock (who will also be at the helm of their next release), the album is available from www.thedamntruth.com.

The Damn Truth have experienced considerable success at radio airplay in the UK including ten weeks of high rotation for their previous single ‘This Is Who We Are Now’ on Planet Rock and a spot play on BBC Radio 2’s Rock Show with Johnnie Walker. On several occasions, the band won Tracks of the Week on Classic Rock’s Louder Sound.

The band have been championed by the British music press with extensive magazine coverage in Classic Rock, Blues Matters, Guitarist, Powerplay, Guitar Techniques, Record Collector, Fireworks, Blues in Britain, Hard Rock Hell, MNPR, Rolling Stone (France), and R’N'R Magazine.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s an honour to open for rock and roll royalty but the magic of The Damn Truth is best experienced uncut, in our full set,” says TDT’s lead singer and guitarist, Lee-La Baum. “Our connection with our audiences is the most important thing so don’t miss us in these intimate headline settings!”

“The Damn Truth are a fresh revivalism of the psyche music scene from the mid 60’s,” says Jeff Laufer, editor of the Californian website, Rock Bands of LA. “Critics and fans alike praise their regeneration of the hard rock sound and values.” Bob Rock found a spirit within the band that he hadn’t experienced for many years,” continues Jeff. “He saw something special… an artist with burning talent that needed the right direction to break wide open…like lightning in a bottle.”

Six tracks on the new album NOW OR NOWHERE were produced by legendary Grammy Award winning Bob Rock (Metallica, Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, The Cult, The Offspring) at Bryan Adams’ recording studio “The Warehouse” in Vancouver.

NOW OR NOWHERE chronicles the band as they navigate life, love, and everything else in a world gone seemingly upside down and sideways during the past year they were unable to finish the album with Bob because of COVID-19 restrictions, the band recorded the remaining three songs with help from Juno Award-winning producer Jean Massicotte who mixed “Everything Fades”; and the rest of the mixing was done by Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton), Nick DiDia (Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against The Machine), and Mike Plotnikoff (Van Halen, Cranberries).

The Damn Truth have extensively toured Europe and North America and opened tours for Z.Z. Top (and partied with Billy Gibbons in his pyjamas), the Sheepdogs, Styx, and Rival Sons, and were also special guests on Joe Bonamassa’s worldwide 2021 Keeping The Blues Alive Stream-A-Thon.

They sold out the legendary Whisky a Go-Go in Los Angeles, sold out the Corona Theatre in their hometown of Montreal, and had one of their videos featured on the official Janis Joplin Facebook page. It’s a culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears that’s come fruition with NOW OR NOWHERE“.

THE DAMN TRUTH SUMMER 2023 UK TOUR

Friday 21 July 2023 London, 02 Islington Academy

Saturday 22 July 2023 Shoreham, Ropetackle

Sunday 23 July 2023 Blackpool, Waterloo

Tuesday 25 July 2023 Leicester, The Musician

Thursday 27 July 2023 Buckley, The Tivoli

Friday 28 July 2023 Leek, Foxlowe Arts

Saturday 29 July 2023 Steelhouse Festival

Tickets: www.steelhousefestival.com

Sunday 30 July 2023 Sheffield, The Greystones

Tuesday 1 August 2023 Milton Keynes, The Stables

