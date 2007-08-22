  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Bonamassa’s New LP & Tour

  Mary Elizabeth Remington LP

  New The Dark Side Of The Moon

  David Ford in 2023

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Great Modern Drummers

  My Favourite Records

  Eric Bibb New LP & Tour

  Favourite Records of 2022

  Iron Maiden 2023 Shows

  DOWNLOAD 2023

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Metric Back Live 2023

  Chick Corea: The Montreux Years

  The Dears Back Soon

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  Basia Bulat THE GARDEN

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

The Answer 2023 LP & Tour

a-92

The sun may be going down but it’s not setting any time soon. An 11-track journey of discovery, with just a hint of nostalgia” - 9/10 (ERB Magazine)

Northern Irish rockers The Answer finally release their seventh and long-awaited new studio album on St. Patricks day, March 17th, 2023. Titled SUNDOWNERS, the record was produced and mixed by rising British rock producer Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow) and will be supported by a run of album showcase performances on a 16-date UK and European date tour.

a-76

Supported by new single ‘Oh Cherry’ and a fantastic Tarantino-esque 60’s ‘mash-dancing-moves’ lyric video, also released on March 17th, the band are chomping at the bit to perform live again, commencing at the sold-out Waterloo Bar in Blackpool, March 16th.

‘Oh Cherry’ Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loULod5xFb8

a-38

Says lead singer Cormac Neeson, “We’ve been through a lot as a band, toured the world, made six great records we’re all proud of, and always done our best to make honest and timeless music that connects with rock and music fans in general. After six albums and a lot of road miles we felt we needed to step back from it all and reset. Whilst that wasn’t an easy decision, with retrospect it’s possibly the best decision we’ve ever made because after seven years away we all came back fired up and end result is an album we’ve been waiting to make our whole lives…full of good time rock n roll and positive energy created by four brothers who quite frankly just really missed each other. We’re back and we’re ready to bring our best album ever to you!”

a-83

The album will be released by 7Hz Productions (ADA) in UK & Europe under license from Golden Robot Records Pty. The record will be presented in several formats including a Cd Gatefold Digi sleeve, Gatefold 12″ 180g black vinyl, 2 x 12″ colour vinyl exclusives, a 12″ fan collectible Picture Disk, Digital and various limited retail exclusive versions with HMV, Rough Trade, Crash and Assai Records.

The band’s first media singles of the album received great radio airplay achieving playlists on Planet Rock Radio UK and several German radio stations including Rock Antenne, Radio BOB!, Star FM Hamburg and Berlin, amassing over 6,500 plays since release in October 2022. Blood Brother has remained in the top 10 German rock airplay charts for over 12 weeks and is still at #5 in the German rock airplay one month before the album release.

a-56

TOUR DATES UK March 2023

Mar 16 Blackpool, Waterloo Bar SOLD OUT
Mar 17 Birmingham O2 Institute.
Mar 18 Nottingham Rough Trade in store - 12pm
Mar 18 Bristol Rough Trade Trade in store - 9pm
Mar 19 Bristol Thekla
Mar 20 London 100 Club SOLD OUT
Mar 21 Crash Records in store - 2pm
Mar 21 Leeds Key Club
Mar 23 Belfast Limelight 2 SOLD OUT

a-115

https://myticket.co.uk/
https://www.ticketmaster.ie/

SUMMER FESTIVALS

Jun 3    Bremen, Bassum Open Air - Germany
Jun 16  Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting - Belgium
Jul 8     Knislinge, Time To Rock - Sweden
Jul 30   Steelhouse Festival - Wales
Aug 5   Wacken Festival - Germany
Aug 11 Eschwege Open Air - Germany
Aug 12 Firestorm Festival, UK
Aug 26 Stonedead Festival, UK
Sep 2   Bern, Gravel Pit Festival, Switzerland
Oct 10 Majorca, Full Metal Holiday, Spain

a-47

https://theanswerrock.com/


Back

Liverpool - Gallery: New York Dolls
New York Dolls
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

February 2023 - Gallery: Ukraine Memories
Ukraine Memories UK 2023 - Gallery: Government Failure
Government Failure
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage