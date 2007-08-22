“The sun may be going down but it’s not setting any time soon. An 11-track journey of discovery, with just a hint of nostalgia” - 9/10 (ERB Magazine)

Northern Irish rockers The Answer finally release their seventh and long-awaited new studio album on St. Patricks day, March 17th, 2023. Titled SUNDOWNERS, the record was produced and mixed by rising British rock producer Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, Bury Tomorrow) and will be supported by a run of album showcase performances on a 16-date UK and European date tour.

Supported by new single ‘Oh Cherry’ and a fantastic Tarantino-esque 60’s ‘mash-dancing-moves’ lyric video, also released on March 17th, the band are chomping at the bit to perform live again, commencing at the sold-out Waterloo Bar in Blackpool, March 16th.

‘Oh Cherry’ Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=loULod5xFb8

Says lead singer Cormac Neeson, “We’ve been through a lot as a band, toured the world, made six great records we’re all proud of, and always done our best to make honest and timeless music that connects with rock and music fans in general. After six albums and a lot of road miles we felt we needed to step back from it all and reset. Whilst that wasn’t an easy decision, with retrospect it’s possibly the best decision we’ve ever made because after seven years away we all came back fired up and end result is an album we’ve been waiting to make our whole lives…full of good time rock n roll and positive energy created by four brothers who quite frankly just really missed each other. We’re back and we’re ready to bring our best album ever to you!”

The album will be released by 7Hz Productions (ADA) in UK & Europe under license from Golden Robot Records Pty. The record will be presented in several formats including a Cd Gatefold Digi sleeve, Gatefold 12″ 180g black vinyl, 2 x 12″ colour vinyl exclusives, a 12″ fan collectible Picture Disk, Digital and various limited retail exclusive versions with HMV, Rough Trade, Crash and Assai Records.

The band’s first media singles of the album received great radio airplay achieving playlists on Planet Rock Radio UK and several German radio stations including Rock Antenne, Radio BOB!, Star FM Hamburg and Berlin, amassing over 6,500 plays since release in October 2022. Blood Brother has remained in the top 10 German rock airplay charts for over 12 weeks and is still at #5 in the German rock airplay one month before the album release.

TOUR DATES UK March 2023

Mar 16 Blackpool, Waterloo Bar SOLD OUT

Mar 17 Birmingham O2 Institute.

Mar 18 Nottingham Rough Trade in store - 12pm

Mar 18 Bristol Rough Trade Trade in store - 9pm

Mar 19 Bristol Thekla

Mar 20 London 100 Club SOLD OUT

Mar 21 Crash Records in store - 2pm

Mar 21 Leeds Key Club

Mar 23 Belfast Limelight 2 SOLD OUT

https://myticket.co.uk/

https://www.ticketmaster.ie/



SUMMER FESTIVALS

Jun 3 Bremen, Bassum Open Air - Germany

Jun 16 Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting - Belgium

Jul 8 Knislinge, Time To Rock - Sweden

Jul 30 Steelhouse Festival - Wales

Aug 5 Wacken Festival - Germany

Aug 11 Eschwege Open Air - Germany

Aug 12 Firestorm Festival, UK

Aug 26 Stonedead Festival, UK

Sep 2 Bern, Gravel Pit Festival, Switzerland

Oct 10 Majorca, Full Metal Holiday, Spain

https://theanswerrock.com/