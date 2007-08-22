ST VINCENT ADDS 3 DATES TO UK DADDY’S HOME TOUR

WINS BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM FOR THE SECOND TIME AT THE 2022 GRAMMY AWARDS

PLAYS LONDON’S EVENTIM APOLLO - 29TH JUNE 2022

“The ultimate rock star… a seamless and captivating set…she balanced her typical meticulous demeanor with a relaxed and nearly reckless energy…the audience in front of her hung onto every word and electrifying motion…” -

AV CLUB

“The show exploded for long stretches into a 70’s dance party as she (St. Vincent) boogied down with three background vocalists…but she and her seven-piece band were most dazzling whenever they were whipping up a maelstrom of punk, jazz, and prog-rock.” - DALLAS MORNING NEWS

“There Aren’t Enough Superlatives To Describe St. Vincent At Stage AE” - PITTSBURGH POST GAZETTEA

“Dazzling live performance and rock-solid audience connection.” - SHAKENSTIR





After picking up the coveted Grammy Award for Best Alternative Album for the second time - this one for the widely acclaimed DADDY’S HOME - St. Vincent has added 3 UK shows to her forthcoming summer tour. The new dates are confirmed in Oxford, Manchester and Bexhill on 22nd, 25th and 30th June, respectively. The tour comes alongside a run of European festival dates including an appearance at Glastonbury and will see St. Vincent play her biggest UK headline show to date at London’s Eventim Apollo on 29th June.

In addition to being the live European debut of material from DADDY’S HOME, this will be her first UK outing with The Down And Out Downtown Band.

St Vincent plays the following dates. Presale for the new shows will run from 10am Monday April 11th through 10am Wednesday April 13th. Sign up to the newsletter at https://ilovestvinvent.com to gain access. General sale begins 10am Thursday April 14th from here - https://ilovestvincent.com/pages/tour/

June 2022

Weds 22nd OXFORD, UK, O2 Academy +

Wed 22nd-26th GLASTONBURY, UK, Glastonbury Festival

Sat 25th MANCHESTER, UK, O2 Academy +

Sun 26th. DUBLIN, IR, Fairview Park ^

Tues 28th EDINBURGH, UK, Usher Hall *

Weds 29th LONDON, UK, Eventim Apollo *

Thur 30th BEXHILL, UK, De La Warr Pavilion *

July 2022

Sat 2nd ROSKILDE, DK, Roskilde Festival

Sun 3rd EWIJK, NL, Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

Tue 5th PARIS, FR, Days Off Festival

Thurs 7th MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival

Fri 8th LISBON, PT, NOS Alive

Support Acts

* Big Joanie

+ Celya AB

^ Snail Mail

https://ilovestvincent.com/