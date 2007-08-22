  Within Temptation New LP

  When Rivers Meet New LP

  Phil Seth Campbell Solo LP

  Glen Hansard New LP/Tour

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Metric’s New LP in 2023

  Hozier’s New Album

  Joe Bonamassa Blues Deluxe Vol.2

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  PJ Harvey New Record

  Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood LP

  Roger Waters Live 2023 + LP

  Philip Sayce New LP & Tour

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

  Christine & The Queens 2023

  The Damned Truth in 2023

  The Answer 2023 LP & Tour

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  David Ford in 2023

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Iron Maiden 2023 Shows

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Rolling Stones New Tracks

st-1

THE ROLLING STONES OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE FULL TRACKLIST FOR HACKNEY DIAMONDS THEIR FIRST STUDIO ALBUM OF NEW MATERIAL SINCE 2005

The Rolling Stones reveal the full tracklist of their anticipated new album, HACKNEY DIAMONDS released on October 20th. Album opener, the recently released single ‘Angry’, is followed by a further 11 tracks. Late drummer Charlie Watts features on two tracks, ‘Mess It Up’ and ‘Live By The Sword’. ‘Live By The Sword’ additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, ‘Bite My Head Off’ with bass from Paul McCartney, and ‘Get Close’ and ‘Live By The Sword’ with piano from Elton John.

st-3

https://youtu.be/NSzJhzfDtS4

st-8

HACKNEY DIAMONDS TRACKLIST

ANGRY
GET CLOSE
DEPENDING ON YOU
BITE MY HEAD OFF
WHOLE WIDE WORLD
DREAMY SKIES
MESS IT UP
LIVE BY THE SWORD
DRIVING ME TOO HARD
TELL ME STRAIGHT
SWEET SOUNDS OF HEAVEN
ROLLING STONE BLUES

st-2

https://therollingstones.lnk.to/AngryListenPR

https://youtu.be/_mEC54eTuGw

https://aaa.rollingstones.com/

The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. The Stones launched the album at a globally live streamed event from Hackney Empire in East London. The live stream was followed by the premiere of the video for Angry staring actress Sydney Sweeney which to date has had over 14 million views.

st-4

HACKNEY DIAMONDS is their first studio set of new material since 2005’s A BIGGER BANG. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sellout tours and released 2016’s Grammy Award winning BLUE & LONESOME, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood) first album produced by producer and musician Andrew Watt.

https://therollingstones.lnk.to/HackneyDiamondsPR

https://rollingstones.com/

st-9

https://www.facebook.com/therollingstones
https://www.youtube.com/user/therollingstones

st-7


Back



Lowry 2010 - Gallery: The Swell Season
The Swell Season
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Libya 2023 - Gallery: Political & Climate Catastrophe
Political & Climate Catastrophe In Concert - Gallery: Sir Simon Rattle
Sir Simon Rattle
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage