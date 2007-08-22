  Rolling Stones Live Edition New LP

Rolling Stones Live Edition New LP

r-710

THE ROLLING STONES Release Special Live Edition Of HACKNEY DIAMONDS

HACKNEY DIAMONDS - LIVE EDITION Features debut performances and live classics from RACKET, NYC out now.

r-1111

CLASSIC ROCK MAGAZINE VOTES HACKNEY DIAMONDS AS #1 ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Today, The Rolling Stones release HACKNEY DIAMONDS (Live Edition) featuring all 7 tracks performed at last month’s launch event at Racket in New York. The 2CD format includes debut performances of 4 tracks from the recent album inclusive of ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven (with Lady Gaga)’ as well as performances of ‘Shattered’, ‘Tumbling Dice & Jumpin’ Jack Flash’.

r-87

Credit - Kevin Mazur

Alongside the critical acclaim for the album the performance at Racket garnered excellent reviews for the 30 minute performance.

“Everyone knew they’d just witnessed something historic.” - Rolling Stone
“For half an hour, a little club turned into a rock-and-roll church.” - Pitchfork

Listen to HACKNEY DIAMONDS (Live Edition): https://therollingstones.lnk.to/HackneyLiveDeluxe

The band have released a live video from the performance too with Whole Wide World out on Youtube

Watch ‘Whole Wide World’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kWt8ELuDOc

r-126

HACKNEY DIAMONDS (Live Edition) Tracklisting

CD1

1. Angry
2. Get Close
3. Depending On You
4. Bite My Head Off
5. Whole Wide World
6. Dreamy Skies
7. Mess It Up
8. Live By The Sword
9. Driving Me Too Hard
10. Tell Me Straight
11. Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga)
12. Rolling Stone Blues

CD2 - Live At Racket, NYC

1. Shattered (Live at Racket, NYC)
2. Angry (Live at Racket, NYC)
3. Whole Wide World (Live at Racket, NYC)
4. Tumbling Dice (Live at Racket, NYC)
5. Bite My Head Off (Live at Racket, NYC)
6. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at Racket, NYC)
7. Sweet Sounds of Heaven (featuring Lady Gaga) (Live at Racket, NYC)

r-416

A number of publications have included HACKNEY DIAMONDS and tracks from the album in their end of year polls. Classic Rock Magazine voted the album as their #1 Album of The Year, whilst The Sunday Times, NME, Esquire, Uncut, Record Collector & Rolling Stone all included the album in their listings. ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ (featuring Lady Gaga) was also included in NME and The Times’ tracks of the year.

Alongside it’s nomination for Best Rock Song at next year’s GRAMMY awards, ‘Angry’ was also voted #1 Track of The Year in Ultimate Classic Rock.

