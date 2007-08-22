ROGER WATERS RELEASES THE LOCKDOWN SESSIONS ACROSS ALL DIGITAL MUSIC PARTNERS - AVAILABLE NOW

Songs: ‘Mother’ / ‘Two Suns In The Sunset’/ ‘Vera’ / ‘The Gunner’s Dream’ / ‘The Bravery Of Being Out Of Range’

And featuring COMFORTABLY NUMB 2022

Listen HERE: https://rogerwaters.lnk.to/lockdown-sessions

(London, UK) December 9, 2022 - Sony Music today announced the release of Roger Waters THE LOCKDOWN SESSIONS across all digital music partners. The collection of songs were recorded and filmed at home during the Covid lockdown between 2020 and 2021. Also included with the release is ‘Comfortably Numb 2022′ which was recorded during Waters This Is Not A Drill North American tour.

The Lockdown Sessions were produced by Roger Waters and Gus Seyffert. Appearing on the recordings are Roger Waters - Vocals, Guitar and Piano; Gus Seyffert - Bass, Cellos and Vocals; Joey Waronker - Drums and Percussion; Dave Kilminster - Guitar and Rhythm Guitar; Jonathan Wilson - Guitar and Vocals; Jon Carin - Keyboards and Vocals, Lucius (Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig) - Vocals; Bo Koster - Hammond (on all tracks except ‘Mother’) and Ian Ritchie - Saxophone (’Two Suns In The Sunset’).

The Lockdown Sessions are 5 seminal tracks from Waters time with Pink Floyd/ his solo career: ‘Mother’ and ‘Vera’ from Pink Floyd THE WALL; ‘Two Suns In The Sunset’ and ‘The Gunner’s Dream’ from Waters final Pink Floyd album, The Final Cut; and ‘The Bravery of Being Out Of Range’ from his highly acclaimed solo album, Amused To Death. Additionally, Waters new version of the classic Pink Floyd song ‘Comfortably Numb’ features as the final track on THE LOCKDOWN SESSIONS.

Waters commented:“Our Us and Them Tour lasted three years…At every gig we did an encore after the main show closed with Comfortably Numb…the encore was always Mother…I can’t remember why I decided to start doing other songs?…Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour…I started thinking, “It could make an interesting album, all those encores”…”The Encores”. “Yeah, has a nice ring to it!” Then…I’m in England doing the Ginger Baker tribute gig one Tuesday night at the Hammersmith Odeon with Eric Clapton and…the following Saturday marching from The Australian Embassy to Parliament Square to make a speech in support of Julian Assange, when bugger me, Covid…Schlummmm! For me it was Friday March 13th 2020. Lockdown! So much for the “Encores” project. Unless…





“We’ve tacked C. Numb on the end of the collection, as an appropriate exclamation point in closing this circle of love.”

The videos were produced and directed by Sean Evans. Photography by Kate Izor.

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill will tour Europe in 2023 with 40 shows across 14 European countries, starting in Lisbon on March 17, 2023 at the Altice Arena.

