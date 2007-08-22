Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced the forthcoming release of their new album RAISE THE ROOF, out November 19, 2021 on Warner Music. The surprise announcement finds Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Plant and 27-time Grammy-winner Krauss, reunited after some fourteen years, following the historic success of their first collaboration RAISING SAND (2007), which reached #2 on the Official UK Chart, generated multi-platinum sales, and earned six Grammy Awards including Album and Record of the Year.

Like its predecessor, RAISE THE ROOF was produced by T Bone Burnett, who worked with Plant and Krauss to expand their collaboration in new directions, accompanied by drummer Jay Bellerose, guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell, and Buddy Miller, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, along with pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl among others.

The album features twelve new recordings of songs by legends and unsung heroes including Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and more. Other highlights include a Plant-Burnett original, ‘High and Lonesome’, and the classic ‘Can’t Let Go’, written by Randy Weeks and first recorded by Lucinda Williams.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have shared their new recording ‘Can’t Let Go’, listen HERE: https://plantkrauss.lnk.to/CantLetGo

The songs selected for RAISE THE ROOF alternately reflect deep-rooted influences and new revelations. For his part, Robert Plant was keen to introduce the English folk traditions he has loved since adolescence, while Krauss cites hearing ‘Quattro (World Drift In)’ by the American group Calexico, as “the moment I knew we’d make another album.”

“We wanted it to move,” Krauss continues, “We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”

Adds Plant: “You hear something and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’ It’s a vacation, really-the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.”

Released in 2007, RAISING SAND is one of the most beloved and acclaimed albums of the 21st century. In addition to winning all six Grammy Awards for which it was nominated it was also certified double platinum in the UK.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will tour together in 2022, with dates to be announced soon.

Pre-order RAISE THE ROOF Here: https://plantkrauss.lnk.to/RaiseTheRoof

RAISE THE ROOF Tracklist

1. Quattro (World Drifts In)

2. The Price of Love

3. Go Your Way

4. Trouble With My Lover

5. Searching for My Love

6. Can’t Let Go

7. It Don’t Bother Me

8. You Led Me to The Wrong

9. Last Kind Words Blues

10. High and Lonesome

11. Going Where the Lonely Go

12. Somebody Was Watching Over Me

