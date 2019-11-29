PINK FLOYD THE LATER YEARS Released: 29 November 2019

Ultimate 16-disc collection of materials from 1987 onwards:

A MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON updated and re-mixed by David Gilmour and Andy Jackson

Over six hours of previously unheard audio and over seven hours of previously unseen audiovisuals from A MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON, THE DIVISION BELL and THE ENDLESS RIVER albums

Full unreleased audio and remastered films from 1989’s VENICE CONCERT and 1990’s SPECIAL KNEBWORTH CONCERT: unseen for decades

Unearthed footage of PULSE rehearsals and full-length Ian Emes film of THE ENDLESS RIVER

First ever release of Pink Floyd’s last live performance with David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright together at the 2007 Syd Barrett Tribute Concert included on Blu-ray, DVD and 7” vinyl

New 5.1 mixes, first ever Blu-ray releases and unique 7” singles included

Memorabilia including replica tour programmes, a lyric book and a 60-page photo book

2-LP / 1CD highlights package also to be released

Pre-order link here: https://pinkfloyd.lnk.to/TheLaterYears

First look at WISH YOU WERE HERE LIVE at Knebworth 1990: https://pinkfloyd.lnk.to/WYWH_live

On 29 November 2019, Pink Floyd Records will release PINK FLOYD THE LATER YEARS, a 16-disc set (5xCDs, 6xBlu-Rays, 5xDVDs) covering the material created by David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright from 1987 onwards. The period generated record sales of over 40 million worldwide and included three studio albums: A MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON, THE DIVISION BELL and THE ENDLESS RIVER as well as two live albums: DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER and PULSE. With additional production from David Gilmour and Andy Jackson, over 13 hours of unreleased audio and audiovisual material, including the sought-after 1989 VENICE and 1990 KNEBWORTH concerts, PINK FLOYD THE LATER YEARS is a must for all fans.

A multi-media, deluxe box set, PINK FLOYD THE LATER YEARS presents an expanded view of the Pink Floyd story from 1987 to the present and kicks off with A MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON, the album that confirmed Pink Floyd as one of the world’s biggest artists.

The album, presented for the first time in 5.1, has been updated and remixed by David Gilmour and Andy Jackson. The release of The Later Years project gives an opportunity for a fresh overview of the A MOMENTARY LAPSE OF REASON album. By returning to some of Richard Wright’s keyboard parts and recording new drum tracks with Nick Mason, producers David Gilmour and Bob Ezrin have restored the creative balance between the three Pink Floyd members.

Throughout 1987 and 1988 the band’s live shows became the largest-grossing concert tour ever to that date and produced the critically acclaimed, Grammy Award nominated, DELICATE SOUND OF THUNDER. Filmed at the Nassau Coliseum in New York State, the concert shows the band on the top of their form. The concert has been fully upgraded and re-edited from the original 35mm film negatives by Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell and Benny Trickett and the sound remixed to 5.1. It also includes ‘Terminal Frost’ and ‘Welcome To The Machine’, two tracks that were not included on the original concert film release. For the first time the concert is available in 5.1 on Blu-ray and DVD.

Two of the most sought-after additions to PINK FLOYD THE LATER YEARS are the 1989 VENICE Concert, performed on a floating stage in front of St Mark’s Square, and the 1990 Silver Clef Winners performance at KNEBWORTH. Both concerts, previously unreleased, are now available on both DVD and Blu-ray (145mins). The momentous KNEBWORTH concert saw Pink Floyd topping the all-star bill (that included Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Genesis, Phil Collins, Eric Clapton and Tears For Fears), in aid of the Nordoff Robbins charity. David Gilmour and Andy Jackson have remixed the audio from this iconic concert and all 7 tracks performed on the day (with guest musicians including sax player Candy Dulfer, the original ‘The Great Gig In The Sky’ vocalist Clare Torry, keyboard player Michael Kamen and Sam Brown with her mother, Vicki, on vocals), are released here as well as for the first time ever on CD.