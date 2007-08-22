  Download 2019 First Bands

  50th Anniversary White Album

  Christine and The Queens Tour

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Tip For The Top: Shred Kelly

  The Dangers Ahead

  Spear Of Destiny Live

  Jazz On A Summer’s Day 1958

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Let The People Decide

  The Secrets of Piano Solo-III

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  Madeleine Peyroux Tour & New LP

  John Lennon Interview

  The Edwin Hawkins Singers

  Thelonious Monk Tapes Emerge

  Anna Burch Live

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Road To Nowhere - Brexit

  Tom Baxter’s 2018 LP and Tour

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Frank Turner LP, Tour & Single

  Josh Rouse New LP & UK Tour

  Two New Must-Have Albums

  Stick In The Wheel Live

  Halo Maud, Baxter Dury Live

  Matthew Logan Vasquez Live

  The Barr Brothers Live

  Best New Album Reviews

  Glen Hansard Album Review

  My Best Albums of 2017

  Emily Barker Live in Manchester

  Katey Brooks New Single/Album

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Album Of The Year?

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Nitin Sawhney New Live LP

  Jeff Lynne’s ELO Live CD/DVD

  Grandaddy Live

  George Vjestica’s Bandante

  Laura Marling Live

  Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes

  Martha Wainwright Live

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Swans Live in Manchester

  Nick Cave With Feeling

  Ben Folds & yMusic Live

  Dan Patlansky Live Blues

  Beverley Knight Live

  Wolfmother Live

  Ludovico Einaudi Live

  Barry Adamson Live Manchester

  Jess Glynne Live

  The Temperance Movement Live

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

Piano Week Liverpool Starts Sunday

rahman-1

Piano Week at Liverpool Hope’s Capstone Theatre begins this Sunday 2nd December

harcourt-1

Starting with a piano-led concert by Ed Harcourt on Sunday 2nd December, Liverpool Hope University’s Capstone Theatre is set to present a whole week of piano related music featuring some wonderful performers and some very interesting and unusual music.

tilbury-1

On Monday 3rd December (7.30pm) contemporary piano legend John Tilbury will be performing New York composer Morton Feldman’s epic piece For Bunita Marcus, a continuous single movement piece of over an hour in duration. The following evening, on Tuesday 4th December (7.30pm) Tilbury’s own composition Lessness, based on a Samuel Beckett text, will be performed in the Capstone by Merseyside Improviser’s Orchestra.

lauryn-1

On Wednesday 5th December (7.30pm) Lithuanian pianist Lauryna Sableviciute honours the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I by performing piano music written by World War I composers, including a showcase of the work of Scottish composer Cecil Coles, who died in active service in 1918.

rahman-2

On Friday 7th December (7.30pm), jazz pianist and composer Zoe Rahman returns to the Capstone to perform a concert of music for solo piano, drawn from her recent Dreamland album. Zoe Rahman is perhaps best known for her work with Courtney Pine and Jerry Dammers (of The Specials). The concert will be a rare opportunity to hear one of the UK’s most gifted jazz pianists in an intimate solo piano setting.

The Capstone Theatre is part of Liverpool Hope University’s Creative Campus, which is an all Steinway School.

Full details of all these concerts can be found at the Capstone’s web site www.thecapstonetheatre.com


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Rodrigo Y Gabriela
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Chester 2018 - Gallery: Tea Street Band
Tea Street Band Manchester 2018 - Gallery: Karine Polwart
Karine Polwart
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage