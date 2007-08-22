  Roger Waters Live 2023 + LP

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

  The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  Christine & The Queens 2023

  The Damned Truth in 2023

  The Answer 2023 LP & Tour

  Rufus Wainwright’s New Record

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Bonamassa’s New LP & Tour

  Mary Elizabeth Remington LP

  David Ford in 2023

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Great Modern Drummers

  My Favourite Records

  Eric Bibb New LP & Tour

  Favourite Records of 2022

  Iron Maiden 2023 Shows

  DOWNLOAD 2023

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Metric Back Live 2023

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Paul Simon New LP

s-221

PAUL SIMON SEVEN PSALMS TO BE RELEASED ON MAY 19TH

PRE-ORDER / PRE-SAVE ‘SEVEN PSALMS’ HERE: https://paul-simon.lnk.to/seven-psalms/lang/gb

Paul Simon has consistently crafted some of the most influential music in the history of music - from his early classics to the pioneering GRACELAND right through to his previous collection of original material, 2016’s UK #1 album STRANGER TO STRANGER. Now Paul Simon announces the release of SEVEN PSALMS, on May 19th 2023.

A step apart from anything Paul Simon has released before, SEVEN PSALMS defies categorisation. The record is a continuous 33-minute piece of music, a journey which consists of seven interlinked segments. It’s a record which establishes an engaging and meditative, almost hymnal ambience, with Paul’s vocals at the top of an acoustic arrangement. Predominantly performed by Paul, the record is seasoned with esoteric percussion instruments, choral elements from the Grammy-nominated British vocal ensemble VOCES8, and a beautiful vocal appearance by Edie Brickell.

Watch HERE for a glimpse into Paul’s inspiration and process in finding Seven Psalms:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiDc4DbFQZY

s-416Image By Kevin Mazur

True to the origin of psalms as hymns meant to be sung rather than spoken, Seven Psalms reaches back to the very genesis of folk music: King David’s Psalms. The result is a quietly moving musical experience which uncovers a wealth of subtle details with every repeated listen. Lyrically, Paul’s philosophical musings also provide plenty for fans to unpack and reflect upon.

The record’s tone is complemented by its artwork, which features a close-up extract of ‘Two Owls’ by the celebrated landscape artist Thomas Moran.

SEVEN PSALMS is Paul Simon’s first album project since releasing IN THE BLUE LIGHT in 2018 - which was a collection of re-imaginings of the artist’s favourite deep cuts from his vast back catalogue; the album debuted in the UK Top 10. While Paul Simon retired from touring in 2018, his surprise performance at last year’s Newport Jazz Festival proved to be one of the most memorable moments in the event’s history.

Produced by Paul Simon and Kyle Crusham, SEVEN PSALMS is comprised of the following seven interlinked movements:

‘The Lord’
‘Love Is Like A Braid’
‘My Professional Opinion’
‘Your Forgiveness’
‘Trail Of Volcanoes’
‘The Sacred Harp’
‘Wait’

s-313

SEVEN PSALMS will be released on vinyl, and as a 33-minute single-track on CD, streaming and download formats via Owl Records and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. The album is available to pre-order or pre-save HERE: https://paul-simon.lnk.to/seven-psalms/lang/gb

Photo Credit: Myrna Suarez

https://sevenpsalms.paulsimon.com/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2CvCyf1gEVhI0mX6aFXmVI?si=7WC6DpxRQ4SlEe3ogly68A&nd=1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRfCiKTwOOKV8aoxE9M44bA
https://www.facebook.com/paulsimon


Back

Liverpool - Gallery: New York Dolls
New York Dolls
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

February 2023 - Gallery: Ukraine Memories
Ukraine Memories UK 2023 - Gallery: Government Failure
Government Failure
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage