Metric Back Live 2023

m-711

METRIC ANNOUNCE 2023 UK & EU TOUR WITH LO MOON AS SUPPORT

m-98

New album FORMENTERA out now.

one of our favourite albums of the year” - NME

“Emily Haines magnetic as ever” - Sunday Times Culture Mag

FORMENTERA is a gratifying record stuffed with perfectly crafted songs by a band completely at ease in their own skin.” - Telegraph

m-138

Following the release of their critically-acclaimed new album FORMENTERA, Metric have announced a run of UK anf EU shows in 2023, including a date at London’s Roundhouse on February 1st.

One of the high points of 2022 for us has been working on putting everything together for The Doomscroller Tour,” says frontwomen Emily Haines. “We’re crafting a set list based on fan favourites including deep cuts from Live it Out & Old World and it’s been wild to see how the new songs from FORMENTERA flow with the classics from Fantasies & Synthetica. I’m really happy with the venues we chose, they suit the lighting and sonics and the whole mood of the show we’re crafting. I want Metric fans to have the best concert experience possible and feel like they got to escape into another reality with us for the evening. Can’t wait to get this show on the road!”

m-221

Kicking off at The Academy in Dublin on January 28th 2023, the run of dates will be the band’s first shows in the UK and Europe since 2018. Support for the dates comes from Metric’s label mates Lo Moon.

Tickets go on-sale here: https://www.ilovemetric.com/

m-68

January

Sat 28th DUBLIN, The Academy
Mon 30th GLASGOW, SWG3
Tue 31st MANCHESTER, Manchester Academy

m-513

February

Wed 1st LONDON, Roundhouse
Fri 3rd PARIS, Le Trianon
Sat 4th COLOGNE, Live Music Hall
Sun 5th HAMBURG, MOJO Club
Mon 6th UTRECHT, TivoliVredenburg-Ronda
Wed 8th BERLIN, Astra Kutuhaus

