Martha Wainwright Releases New Album LOVE WILL BE REBORN out August 20th and Announces 9-Date Autumn UK Tour

Martha Wainwright is beginning again. My favourite performer and songwriter of the extraordinary musical clan makes a most welcome return with LOVE WILL BE REBORN, her first new album in five years, released August 20th on Pheromone Records/Cooking Vinyl.

It’s her first album since 2016’s GOODNIGHT CITY, and the first since 2012’s acclaimed COME HOME TO MAMA to feature so much original material. All eleven songs on LOVE WILL BE REBORN are written by Martha. She wrote the first song, and what would become the title track, a few years ago in what was a very dark time for her personally.

The title track ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ is out today and hints at the ache of recent years while capturing a sense of optimism for the future. She wraps her wondrous, trademark vocals around the heartbreak to dizzying effect.

“I wrote the song in its entirety within ten or fifteen minutes,” she admits.” I was bawling.”

Martha began to play the song live before she recorded the album and it became something of an anthem, giving her hope when it was most needed. The song, and the entire album, was produced by Pierre Marchand, best known for his work with Rufus Wainwright on POSES, the McGarrigle’s on HEARTBEATS ACCELERATING and much of Sarah McLaughlin’s 90’s catalogue.

Recorded in Martha’s Montreal hometown, the album was made in the basement of café Ursa which also served as a studio and at PM Studios. Martha plays guitar and piano and enlisted the help of Toronto musicians Thom Gill (guitars, keys, back-ups) Phil Melanson (drums, percussion) and Josh Cole (bass). Pierre Marchand plays keyboards on ‘Love Will Be Reborn’ plus two other tracks while Morgan Moore plays bass on several songs.

Alongside the album announce, Martha has announced an Autumn UK tour which includes a highly anticipated show at London’s Union Chapel on September 20th. Full list of dates below. Tickets on sale today except Birmingham which is on sale Friday May 21st from HERE: Martha Wainwright - Shows

September

Mon 20th LONDON, Union Chapel

Thurs 23rd FROME, Cheese and Grain

Fri 24th SHEFFIELD, Leadmill

Sat 25th BRIDPORT, Electric Palace

Sun 26th CARDIFF, Tramshed

Tues 28th CAMBRIDGE, Junction

Weds 29th BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall

Thurs 30th BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavillion

October

Fri 1st LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic Hall

LOVE WILL BE REBORN Tracklisting:

Middle Of The Lake

Getting Older

Love Will be Reborn

Being Right

Report Card

Body and Soul

Hole in My Heart

Justice

Sometimes

Rainbow

Falaise de Malaise

Stream ‘Love Will Be Reborn’: https://mwt.lnk.to/rebornPR