Josh Rouse New LP & UK Tour

j-16

Josh Rouse LOVE IN THE MODERN AGE Out April 13 via Yep Roc Records
Inspired By The Blue Nile, The Style Council, Prefab Sprout and Roxy Music

Singer-songwriter Josh Rouse will release his new album Love in the Modern Age on April 13, 2018 via Yep Roc Records. Similar to his work on his album 1972 where he captured the aesthetics of a specific moment in time, Josh’s new album Love In The Modern Age takes inspiration from the sound and production of early 1980’s releases by The Blue Nile, The Style Council and Prefab Sprout. Also serving as inspiration were Roxy Music’s Avalon, Leonard Cohen’s Various Positions and I’m Your Man. Non-ironic touches like sax, handclaps, reverbed guitar, backing vocals and keyboards give the moody but infectious songs a New Romantic flair.

Josh Rouse has solidified his status as one of his generation’s most acclaimed songwriters in both the US and Europe, where he’s lived on and off since 2004. Spending the better part of a year touring behind his critically acclaimed eleventh album, The Embers of Time, Rouse was ready for a change. “Coming off such a heavy record, I wanted to try something different,” he explains. “I wanted to explore new sounds and write with a fresh backdrop.”

Trading in his trusty acoustic guitar for a synthesizer, Love in the Modern Age still bears Rouse’s distinct fingerprints even as it pushes his limits, and forges a bold new chapter more than twenty years into his celebrated career.

Josh Rouse will kick off his tour in the UK in April, followed by North America in May.

j-24

2018 UK TOUR DATES

APR 24 The Lantern, Bristol, United Kingdom
APR 25 The Garage, London, United Kingdom
APR 26 Deaf Institute, Manchester, United Kingdom
APR 27 Whelan’s, Dublin, Ireland
APR 28 Leaf, Liverpool, United Kingdom
APR 29 The Mash House, Edinburgh, United Kingdom
APR 30 The Plug, Sheffield, United Kingdom

http://www.joshrouse.com/


