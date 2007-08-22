IRON MAIDEN ANNOUNCE FIRST SHOWS OF 2023’s THE FUTURE PAST TOUR

BAND SET TO PERFORM SONGS FROM LATEST ALBUM, SENJUTSU, ALONGSIDE A FOCUS ON THE ICONIC 1986 SOMEWHERE IN TIME RECORD & OTHER CLASSIC CUTS

TICKETS GO ON GENERAL SALE VIA LIVENATION.CO.UK: https://www.livenation.co.uk/

IRON MAIDEN will be bringing a new tour to Europe in the Summer of 2023 including arena shows in the UK & Ireland. THE FUTURE PAST TOUR will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s most recent studio album, SENJUTSU, along with a focus on 1986’s iconic SOMEWHERE IN TIME record, plus other classic cuts.

Dates are as below. Tickets go on sale from Friday 14th October at 9am via https://www.livenation.co.uk/ As always there will be an exclusive pre-sale for IRON MAIDEN fan club members.





Says founder member and bassist Steve Harris, “Following the release of our latest album, SENJUTSU, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first three songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set. As it doesn’t make a lot of sense to repeat this for a SENJUTSU album tour, we thought about other options and we’ve decided to revisit SOMEWHERE IN TIME as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years. They were based on our 80’s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on SENJUTSU, it’s been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe.“

Manager, Rod Smallwood adds, “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on SENJUTSU for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like SOMEWHERE IN TIME it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new! Of course, for a new album tour in Europe and the UK we will go back largely to the relative intimacy of arenas and we know fans will be very happy about that too!” The band are currently in North America in the final stages of their spectacular Legacy Of The Beast World Tour, interrupted for two years by Covid with many shows rescheduled twice. The tour actually started in Tallin, Estonia in May 2018, the first of 139 shows in 33 countries. By the last show in Tampa, Florida on Oct 27 this year the band will have played to over THREE MILLION fans on this epic world tour.

Support on the UK & Ireland tour will be announced at a later date. The shows are: JUN 24 3 ARENA, DUBLIN IRELAND

JUN 26 OVO HYDRO, GLASGOW SCOTLAND

JUN 28 FIRST DIRECT ARENA, LEEDS ENGLAND

JUN 30 AO ARENA, MANCHESTER ENGLAND

JUL 03 MOTORPOINT ARENA, NOTTINGHAM ENGLAND

JUL 04 UTILITA ARENA, BIRMINGHAM ENGLAND

JUL 07 O2 ARENA, LONDON ENGLAND Other European shows also announced today are: JUN 13 TAURON ARENA, KRAKOW POLAND

JUN 19 HALLENSTADION, ZURICH SWITZERLAND

JUL 11 ZIGGO DOME, AMSTERDAM THE NETHERLANDS

JUL 13 SPORTPALEIS, ANTWERP BELGIUM

JUL 15 THE RETURN OF THE GODS FESTIVAL, MILAN ITALY