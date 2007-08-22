  Pink Floyd ANIMALS Remix

HAIM UK Tour & LP

h-85

Fresh off their headline US tour and a run of European festivals including an amazing set at Glastonbury (watch here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p0c811wq/glastonbury-haim), HAIM has starting their long awaited UK tour next week.

The One More Haim Tour will see the band performing their biggest UK shows to date. It will be a welcome and long-awaited return for the Californian sisters, who sold out Alexandra Palace two times over the last time they were on these shores.

h-117

Their latest release WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III topped the UK album chart upon release and welcomed with an outpouring of critical acclaim and rave reviews. NME hailed WIMPIII “a thing of great beauty” and “their best album yet” in their 5 star review, while Dork called it “the trio’s most daring venture” and Uncut praised its “intriguing experiments,” “creamy vocal harmonies” and “irresistible instrumental hooks.” In yet more 5 star reviews The Independent called it “a fearless, effervescent album” while the Telegraph proclaimed the record “their best by a distance,” backed up by the Financial Times who hailed it their “most accomplished album to date… a powerful statement of intent.

h-69

The Line of Best Fit meanwhile asserted “Haim prove they’re as infectiously multifaceted as any of their contemporaries.” The Sunday Times made it their Album of the Week, writing, “Call it perfect third album syndrome.” Last May, the band took home their 3rd Brits Awards for best international group.

Women In Music Pt. III is the follow up to Haim’s sophomore album, SOMETHING TO TELL YOU, which was released in July 2017. SOMETHING TO TELL YOU debuted at No.2 on the UK album charts and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 following release and was critically acclaimed by NME, The FADER, NPR, and more. The album was declared “a gleaming triumph of artisanal pop music” by Stereogum, Pitchfork called the album “slyly complex” and The Observer noted that it “finds them adding a bittersweet edge to their fusion of retro pop styles.”

h-414

UK HEADLINE DATES:

19th July Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
20th July Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
21st July O2 Arena, London

h-73

Biography

Haim is an American rock band, based in Los Angeles and comprising three sisters, Este (bass guitar and vocals), Danielle (lead vocals, guitar, and drums), and Alana Haim (guitars, keyboards, and vocals). In addition to their primary instruments, each is proficient in several others. The group’s pop sound on their studio work stands in contrast to the more rock-based music of their live shows.

The sisters grew up in a musical family, and began playing instruments from an early age in the cover band Rockinhaim, fronted by their parents, Moti and Donna. The two elder sisters, Este and Danielle, performed briefly with the pop group Valli Girls in 2005, releasing a few songs on soundtrack and compilation albums under that name. In 2007, they formed Haim with younger sister Alana, but did not seriously consider it a professional career for some years. After Danielle became a successful touring guitarist, first with Jenny Lewis and later with Julian Casablancas, Haim reformed as a full-time operation in 2012.

h-215

The group’s first release, FOREVER (an EP released as a limited-time download), combined with positive reception at the South by Southwest festival, led to a deal with Polydor Records and a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation group in mid-2012. The band began recording material for their first album, DAYS ARE GONE (2013), in sessions between touring dates, including appearances at the Glastonbury Festival. The album charted in the top ten in several countries, including the number-one spot in the UK, and the group had won several “best of” awards by the end of 2013. The group was nominated for Best New Artist at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards. Their second album, SOMETHING TO TELL YOU, was released in July 2017. Their third album, titled WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III, was released in June 2020. The group received nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for Album of the Year (for WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III) and Best Rock Performance (for ‘The Steps’).

http://haimtheband.com


