GRETCHEN PETERS WITH SPECIAL GUEST KIM RICHEY UK TOUR 2022 + 2023

TICKETS ON SALE NOW HERE: https://www.gretchenpeters.com/shows/

2022 marks the 25th year since Gretchen Peters first set foot on a UK stage. And in honour of the occasion, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be heading back to these shores. Planning a series of special appearances later this year, Peters will be touring along with long-time musical partner and *special guest* Kim Richey (all dates, with the exception of Wimborne). Peters will be sharing stories and songs from her early touring days in the UK as well as current favourites from her most recent albums. The tour will immediately follow the release of a brand new live album: THE SHOW: LIVE FROM THE UK, which is slated for release in August 2022.

Full dates and details for the full run can be found as follows:

GRETCHEN PETERS - UK TOUR DATES

AUGUST 2022

24 - LONDON, Kings Place **

26 - WIMBORNE, Tivoli Theatre

29 - LEEDS, City Varieties **

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 - LONDON, Kings Place **

MAY 2023

6 - LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic **

4 - LYTHAM ST ANNES, Lowther Pavilion **

17 - BURY ST EDMUNDS, The Apex **

19 - BUXTON, Opera House **

20 - BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall **

21 - BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion **

24 - SWINDON, Wyvern Theatre **

25 - EXETER, Corn Exchange **

** w/ Kim Richey

The release of Gretchen Peters’ debut album THE SECRET OF LIFE sparked what has turned out to be an enduring relationship with her UK fans and an equally long-lived touring career in the UK. Inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014, Peters has accumulated accolades as a songwriter for artists as diverse as Etta James, Bonnie Raitt, The Neville Brothers, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Bryan Adams and Faith Hill. Her song “Independence Day”, recorded by Martina McBride, won a CMA Song of the Year award in 1995. She has been nominated for 2 Grammys (”Independence Day/Martina McBride, ‘You Don’t Even Know Who I Am’/Patty Loveless), a Golden Globe (’Here I Am’/Bryan Adams), and numerous other awards. “If Peters never delivers another tune as achingly beautiful as ‘On A Bus To St. Cloud‘,” People Magazine wrote, “she has already earned herself a spot among country’s upper echelon of contemporary composers.”

Her 2015 album, BLACKBIRDS was awarded International Album of the Year and Song of the Year by the UK Americana Association. In 2015, The Telegraph named her one of the greatest 60 female singer-songwriters of all time. In 2021 she was awarded The Poets Award by the Academy of Country Music. With a reputation for a prolific studio output, Peters released her most recent work, THE NIGHT THEY WROTE THE SONG: THE SONGS OF MICKEY NEWBURY in 2020. Praised by Rolling Stone as “mesmerizing“, the collection saw Peters take a deep dive into the catalogue of the late great American songwriter and offer her own enchanting spin on 12 classic cuts.

While fans wait for her much anticipated return to UK venues, Peters can confirm that she is currently working on a brand new live album release. Recorded while on tour in the UK in 2019 with her band and an all-female Scottish string quartet, THE SHOW: LIVE FROM THE UK will be released in 2022.

