GEORGE HARRISON’S MASTERPIECE ALL THINGS MUST PASS CELEBRATED WITH SUITE OF NEW 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITIONS





SUPER DELUXE EDITION OF LANDMARK 1970 SOLO ALBUM COLLECTS 70 TRACKS OVER 5 CDS OR 8LPS INCLUDING 42 PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED DEMO RECORDINGS, SESSION OUTTAKES, AND STUDIO JAMS

EXCLUSIVE ALL THINGS MUST PASS SCRAPBOOK FEATURES ARCHIVAL NOTES, TRACK-BY-TRACK ANNOTATION, RARE PHOTOS, MEMORABILIA AND MORE

VERY LIMITED EDITION UBER DELUXE INCLUDES 8LPS AND 5CDS IN SPECIALLY DESIGNED WOODEN CRATE ALONG WITH ELABORATE EXPANDED SCRAPBOOK, LASER CUT WOOD DETAILING FROM OAK TREE IN GEORGE’S GARDEN, 1/6 SCALE REPLICAS OF GNOMES FEATURED ON ICONIC COVER, LITHOGRAPHS AND MORE

TODAY’S LAUNCH HERALDED WITH PREMIERE OF PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED AND REMIXED ‘RUN OF THE MILL’ (TAKE 36), AVAILABLE NOW TO STREAM AND DOWNLOAD AND WITH AN OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

THE GEORGE HARRISON ESTATE FIRST MARKED ALBUM’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY IN NOVEMBER 2020 WITH RELEASE OF NEW STEREO MIX OF THE TRANSCENDENT TITLE SONG

AVAILABLE 6TH AUGUST VIA CAPITOL/UMe

