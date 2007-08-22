  Roger Waters Live 2023 + LP

f-219f-615f-715

FREYA RIDINGS ANNOUNCES BLOOD ORANGE UK AND IRELAND HEADLINE TOUR CONCLUDING WITH A LONDON SHOW AT THE EVENTIM APOLLO

BLOOD ORANGE ALBUM IS OUT APRIL 28TH

PREVIOUS LIVE REVIEW QUOTES:

Each song and every lyric was delivered impeccably and with heart, demonstrating there was real angst and emotion entwined within those words.” - The Independent

Freya Ridings exudes star quality.” - Hot Press

f-317

As the April 28th release of her eagerly anticipated new album BLOOD ORANGE approaches, Freya Ridings announces details of a major UK and Ireland tour in support of the record. The Blood Orange Tour will represent Freya’s first full scale headline tour in four years and culminates with a 5000-capacity homecoming show at London’s Eventim Apollo. Confirmation of the tour follows the big news that Freya will perform at The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7th as part of an all-star line-up led by Lionel Richie.

Freya says, “THE BLOOD ORANGE TOUR thrilled to announce this album and tour have been years in the making and words can’t express how much I’ve longed to sing with you all again. You helped me make this album and I’m so excited to play all around Ireland and the UK again!!”

Tickets for the shows, listed below, go on sale HERE: https://freyaridings.com/ from 9am this Friday, April 21st

f-417

SEPTEMBER

17th - Belfast, Ulster Hall
18th - Dublin, 3Olympia
21st - Limerick, Big Top

OCTOBER

1st - Newcastle, NX
3rd - Glasgow, O2 Academy
4th - Manchester, Albert Hall
5th - Leeds, O2 Academy
7th - Norwich, UEA
8th - Nottingham, Rock City
10th - Birmingham, O2 Institute
12th - Cardiff, Great Hall
13th - London, Eventim Apollo

Recent weeks have seen Freya return in style as she looks to build upon the #3 chart position and Gold-certified success of her self-titled debut album. The BRIT Award nominated singer-songwriter returned to the upper reaches of the charts with ‘Weekends’ which became her third highest charting single to date after the smash hits and fan favourites ‘Lost Without You’ and ‘Castles’. ‘Weekends’ also became a major airplay hit with an array of key playlists. The album has also been previewed by the songs ‘Face in the Crowd’, ‘Can I Jump?’ and ‘Perfect’.

f-134


The album campaign has also seen Freya remind fans of the vocal ability and elegant stage presence that have become hallmarks of her live shows. She will celebrate the release of BLOOD ORANGE by playing a short run of very intimate outstore shows, before her summer festival adventures include Glastonbury, Tunes in the Dunes, Hideaway,Hardwick and The Big Feastival.

The BLOOD ORANGE album is available to pre-order or pre-save HERE: https://ffm.to/bloodorangealbum1

Follow Freya Ridings:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5pDjmC5mRl7vDJhsjVwNfk
https://music.apple.com/gb/artist/freya-ridings/1225659793
https://en-gb.facebook.com/freyaridings/
https://freya-ridings.myshopify.com/

f-514


