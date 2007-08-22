  Download 2024 First Acts

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Springsteen 2024 Tour

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  Indika Festival 2023 Liverpool

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  My Favourite Records

  Glen Hansard New LP/Tour

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Metric’s New LP in 2023

  Hozier’s New Album

  Joe Bonamassa Blues Deluxe Vol.2

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  PJ Harvey New Record

  Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood LP

  Roger Waters Live 2023 + LP

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Fish & Dayton Grammy Nomination

423

SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON GRAMMY NOMINATED FOR “BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM”

Samantha Fish has received practically every accolade a contemporary blues singer/songwriter/guitarist could hope for. She’s a festival headliner with multiple Blues Music Awards, who has graced the cover of guitar magazines and toured internationally to packed houses. Fish commands her cathartic shows with her edgy vocal delivery and in-your-face slide guitar. Jesse Dayton is an American musician, actor and record producer best known for his guitar contributions to albums by country musicians including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson. He is also notable for his collaborations with horror film director Rob Zombie, who has commissioned Dayton on multiple occasions to record music to accompany his films. In recent years Dayton has released several critically acclaimed solo albums. Together Fish and Dayton teamed up with Producer Jon Spencer of the electrifying Jon Spencer’s Blues Explosion for Death Wish Blues, the first collaboration for the duo. The result is a highly enjoyable set of sharply composed songs that prominently feature searing guitar and sultry vocals, delivered with Fish’s signature blues rock sound.

224

https://www.grammy.com/news/2024-grammys-nominations-full-winners-nominees-list

LISTEN TO THE DEATH WISH BLUES ALBUM HERE: https://ar-operations.disco.ac/share-new/130682279/user/900906?signature=S5sGhVWHQwVE7strDAczyrmMjqk%3ALl0ne07F

WATCH THE ‘DEATH WISH’ MUSIC VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdHJmnd338o

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, the two acclaimed songwriters and modern-day guitar heroes behind the chart-topping album DEATH WISH BLUES, have received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the Contemporary Blues Category. The 2024 GRAMMYs will be held on February 4th at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, with Death Wish Blues in the running for “Best Contemporary Blues Album.”

Full of swagger, bravado, and superb musicianship, Death Wish Blues was released by Rounder Records in May 2023 and instantly found its way to the top of the Billboard Blues charts. A Number 1 hit in multiple countries, Death Wish Blues captures the synergy and free-flowing nature of Fish and Dayton’s musical partnership as they work with producer Jon Spencer to expand beyond the boundaries of blues, rock, soul, and Americana.

Jesse, Jon, and I worked so hard to bring this album to life,” says Fish. “It was a true collaboration. I have been so proud of this work since we left the studio. I felt like we had something special, and I’m thrilled that the GRAMMYs are recognising it. Thank you, it’s such an honour.”

Dayton concurs, “Samantha, our producer Jon Spencer, and I, all worked hard to create something that could take blues guitar in a new direction. I’m so humbled our record is being recognized by the GRAMMYs.

The pair have been spreading their gospel since the December 2023 release of THE STARDUST SESSIONS. The E.P. kicked off a year of unforgettable sold-out shows in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia, making them international sensations. In late November, they will hit the road with Jon Spencer and Eric Johanson for the ‘Shake ‘Em All Down’ tour. Tickets available from www.samanthafish.com/tour.

326

ABOUT SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON

Hailing from Kansas City, MO, Samantha Fish is one of the most dynamic blues forces in the world today, headlining festivals and captivating audiences with her guitar prowess and power vocals. The Kansas City Hall of Famer and Blues Music Award-winner performs 200 shows yearly, domestically, and abroad. Death Wish Blues is her 7th album. Austinite Jesse Dayton’s multi-decade career highlighting his work as a chart-topping songwriter, guitar hero, author, movie director, screenwriter, frontman, sideman, producer, and road warrior. The roots-rock renaissance man has collaborated with artists of all stripes, from Samantha Fish to country music icons (Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings), rock & roll hell-raisers (Guns ‘N Roses’ Duff McKagan, Glenn Danzig), and even horror movie filmmakers (Rob Zombie). Jesse, has played on hundreds of albums, has released 14 solo records and is looking forward to releasing a new L.P. this Spring on Blue Elan Records.

https://www.samanthafish.com/tour/
https://www.samanthafish.com/
https://www.jessedayton.com/

518

Track List

1   Deathwish
2   Down in the Mud
3   Riders
4   Settle for Less
5   Trauma
6   No Apology
7   Flooded Love
8   Lover On the Side
9   Rippin and Runnin
10 Danerous People
11 Supadupabad
12 You Know My Heart

Press:

Angelic voice, devilish guitar play and alluring looks confirm Fish as a superstar in waiting.” - Express.co.uk

Creative drive and license are a cornerstone to Samantha Fish’s body of work. Kill Or Be Kind is an impressive record that showcases her multifaceted talents as a songwriter, singer and guitarist.” - Rock and Blues Muse

Kill or Be Kind is a stunning album, showing the development of Samantha Fish into one of the finest artists of her generation and one that you really can’t afford to miss. Utterly indispensable.” - Down the Front Media

This talented lady has crafted another fine set of tunes.” - Metal Discovery

Fish’s guitar is sharp and multi-faceted, and her vocals, as ever, are astonishing. Ultimately, it’s an album to captivate not just the ears, but the emotions.” - Blues Enthused

Get this recording and be sure not to miss Samantha as she tours the world.” - Rock At Night

Samantha Fish is a genuine class act and this album should be a real breakthrough for her. Top stuff from start to finish.” - Music-News

It’s got it all…riffs, leads, blues, soul, energy. Kill or Be Kind…Samantha is KILLING it.” - RPM Online

“‘Kill Or Be Kind’ is her best album so far. It’s a detailed exposition of her songcraft.” - Get Ready To Rock

“You should always get outside of the box,” Samantha Fish says while discussing her boundary-breaking new album Belle of the West. “ .” Having already made it clear that she’s more interested in following her heart than she is in repeating past triumphs, Samantha Fish delivers some of her most compelling music to date with BELLE OF THE WEST, her fifth studio album. The deeply soulful, personally charged 11-song set showcases Fish’s sublime acoustic guitar skills as well as her rootsy, emotionally resonant songwriting. “To me, this is a natural progression,” Fish notes. “It’s a storytelling record by a girl who grew up in the Midwest. It’s very personal. I really focused on the songwriting and vocals, the melodies and emotion, and on bringing another dimension to what I do. I wasn’t interested in shredding on guitar, although we ended up with a few heavier tracks. I love Mississippi blues; there’s something very soulful and very real about that style of music, so this was a chance to immerse myself in that.”

https://www.samanthafish.com/tour/
https://www.samanthafish.com/
https://www.jessedayton.com/
https://www.grammy.com/news/2024-grammys-nominations-full-winners-nominees-list
https://rounder.com/

More Exclusive Images herehttp://www.shakenstir.co.uk/gallery/18/?album=3552&gallery=2080


Back

Llandudno 2010 - Gallery: Beth Nielsen Chapman
Beth Nielsen Chapman
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza, West Bank 2023 - Gallery: Death & Destruction
Death & Destruction In Gaza 2023 - Gallery: Children Day
Children Day
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage