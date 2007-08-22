SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON GRAMMY NOMINATED FOR “BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM”

Samantha Fish has received practically every accolade a contemporary blues singer/songwriter/guitarist could hope for. She’s a festival headliner with multiple Blues Music Awards, who has graced the cover of guitar magazines and toured internationally to packed houses. Fish commands her cathartic shows with her edgy vocal delivery and in-your-face slide guitar. Jesse Dayton is an American musician, actor and record producer best known for his guitar contributions to albums by country musicians including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson. He is also notable for his collaborations with horror film director Rob Zombie, who has commissioned Dayton on multiple occasions to record music to accompany his films. In recent years Dayton has released several critically acclaimed solo albums. Together Fish and Dayton teamed up with Producer Jon Spencer of the electrifying Jon Spencer’s Blues Explosion for Death Wish Blues, the first collaboration for the duo. The result is a highly enjoyable set of sharply composed songs that prominently feature searing guitar and sultry vocals, delivered with Fish’s signature blues rock sound.

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, the two acclaimed songwriters and modern-day guitar heroes behind the chart-topping album DEATH WISH BLUES, have received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the Contemporary Blues Category. The 2024 GRAMMYs will be held on February 4th at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, with Death Wish Blues in the running for “Best Contemporary Blues Album.”

Full of swagger, bravado, and superb musicianship, Death Wish Blues was released by Rounder Records in May 2023 and instantly found its way to the top of the Billboard Blues charts. A Number 1 hit in multiple countries, Death Wish Blues captures the synergy and free-flowing nature of Fish and Dayton’s musical partnership as they work with producer Jon Spencer to expand beyond the boundaries of blues, rock, soul, and Americana.

“Jesse, Jon, and I worked so hard to bring this album to life,” says Fish. “It was a true collaboration. I have been so proud of this work since we left the studio. I felt like we had something special, and I’m thrilled that the GRAMMYs are recognising it. Thank you, it’s such an honour.”

Dayton concurs, “Samantha, our producer Jon Spencer, and I, all worked hard to create something that could take blues guitar in a new direction. I’m so humbled our record is being recognized by the GRAMMYs.“

The pair have been spreading their gospel since the December 2023 release of THE STARDUST SESSIONS. The E.P. kicked off a year of unforgettable sold-out shows in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and Australia, making them international sensations. In late November, they will hit the road with Jon Spencer and Eric Johanson for the ‘Shake ‘Em All Down’ tour. Tickets available from www.samanthafish.com/tour.

ABOUT SAMANTHA FISH & JESSE DAYTON

Hailing from Kansas City, MO, Samantha Fish is one of the most dynamic blues forces in the world today, headlining festivals and captivating audiences with her guitar prowess and power vocals. The Kansas City Hall of Famer and Blues Music Award-winner performs 200 shows yearly, domestically, and abroad. Death Wish Blues is her 7th album. Austinite Jesse Dayton’s multi-decade career highlighting his work as a chart-topping songwriter, guitar hero, author, movie director, screenwriter, frontman, sideman, producer, and road warrior. The roots-rock renaissance man has collaborated with artists of all stripes, from Samantha Fish to country music icons (Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings), rock & roll hell-raisers (Guns ‘N Roses’ Duff McKagan, Glenn Danzig), and even horror movie filmmakers (Rob Zombie). Jesse, has played on hundreds of albums, has released 14 solo records and is looking forward to releasing a new L.P. this Spring on Blue Elan Records.

"You should always get outside of the box," Samantha Fish says while discussing her boundary-breaking new album Belle of the West.

