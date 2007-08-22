  First All Things Must Pass Video

  Cat Power New LP in 2022

  Hampton Court 2022

  West Side Story 2021

  Latest Album Reviews

  The Charlatans Live

  Placebo Back in 2022

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Freya Beer’s Debut LP

  Dave Grohl STORYTELLER

  Erin Rae New LP Feb 2022

  Sea Girls Live

  Vangelis Juno To Jupiter

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Nirvana NEVERMIND 30th

  Metallica’s METALLICA Remaster

  Politics is Failing

  Martha Wainwright’s LP Review

  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Plant & Krauss Return - New LP

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  James Blake New LP

  Brand New Zeros New LP

  Bocelli - One Night In Central Park

  Wassailer I, THE BASTARD

  Jesse Malin’s New LP

  Dot Allison Heart-Shaped Scars

  Katey Brooks UK Singer/Songwriter

  Nina Simone, Etta James, Live

  Felice Brothers New LP

  G Harrison All Things Must Pass

  Barbra Streisand: RELEASE ME 2

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Hello Cosmos DREAM HARDER

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  The Mono LPS Great Record

  Laurie Anderson’s BIG SCIENCE

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  SHIT FLOATS

  Rob Zombie New Releases

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Arial East Tries Harder

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Young Knives Are Back!

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2021

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  My Best Albums for 2020

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie 2021 Tour

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

First All Things Must Pass Video

h-10211

GEORGE HARRISON ‘MY SWEET LORD’ FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

FEATURES ALL-STAR CAST OF MORE THAN FORTY MUSICIANS, ACTORS AND COMEDIANS IN TRIBUTE TO HARRISON’S INFLUENCE ON MUSIC, FILM AND COMEDY

STARS FRED ARMISEN AND VANESSA BAYER AND FEATURES MARK HAMILL, RINGO STARR, JOE WALSH, JEFF LYNNE, JON HAMM, NATASHA LEGGERO, DARREN CRISS, ROSANNA ARQUETTE, “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC, PATTON OSWALT, REGGIE WATTS, TIM AND ERIC, TAIKI WAITITI AND MANY MORE

h-561
ALL THINGS MUST PASS 50TH ANNIVERSARY UBER DELUXE EDITION RECEIVES GRAMMY NOMINATION FOR BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

An all-star cast from the worlds of music, TV, film and comedy have come together to honour George Harrison in the first-ever official music video for his iconic hit song, ‘My Sweet Lord.’ Directed by Lance Bangs and executive produced by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine, the video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as metaphysical special agents who are tasked by the head of a clandestine agency, played by Mark Hamill, to search for that which can’t be seen.

WATCH ‘MY SWEET LORD’ VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04v-SdKeEpE

h-115

Along the way dozens of agents team up to look high and low for what may have been right in front of their face all along, mirroring the seeking nature of the song. More than forty musicians, actors, comedians, directors, artists and other creatives make appearances, ranging from Harrison’s friends and former band mates Ringo Starr and Jeff Lynne; to actors Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette; musicians Joe Walsh, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Reggie Watts, comedians Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Patton Oswalt; comedy duos Tim and Eric (Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim) and Garfunkel and Oates (Kate Micucci and Riki Lindhome); and others like writer, actor, director Taika Waititi (’What We Do In The Shadows,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Thor’) and visual artist Shepard Fairey. The video also features Harrison’s wife Olivia Harrison and their son Dhani Harrison, who appear in scenes with actress Aimee Mullins and actor Rupert Friend, respectively. The full cast list in order of appearance is below.

h-212

In addition to Harrison’s massive influence on popular music as a member of The Beatles and his successful solo career, the legendary songwriter, musician, film producer and peace activist also greatly influenced the comedy world through his groundbreaking British film studio, HandMade Films, which was responsible for such classic films as Monty Python’s ‘Life Of Brian,’ ‘Time Bandits’ and the cult favourite, ‘Withnail and I.’ This music video pays tribute to Harrison’s sense of humour and his indelible impact on both music and comedy.

Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life,” says director Lance Bangs. “The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes. George threaded a sense of humor through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape. I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George’s HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives.”

h-391

The video for ‘My Sweet Lord’ boasts the new 2020 mix of the song mixed by triple GRAMMY Award-winning engineer, Paul Hicks (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon), released August 6 via Capitol/UMe on a suite of 50th-anniversary editions of Harrison’s monumental masterpiece, ALL THINGS MUST PASS. In celebration of its 50th-anniversary, ALL THINGS MUST PASS has been reissued in an array of formats, from a lavish and incredibly limited edition Uber Deluxe to an expansive Super Deluxe Edition box set to a variety of CD and vinyl configurations, in addition to streaming and download configurations. Harrison’s masterwork has been completely remixed from the original tapes and expanded with 47 (42 previously unreleased) demos and outtakes, allowing listeners to enjoy and explore the album and the recording sessions like never before. Decades in the making and lovingly crafted by the Harrison family, the album was remixed to fulfil Harrison’s long-time desire. Executive produced by Dhani Harrison, with the product produced by David Zonshine, the new mix transforms the album by sonically upgrading it - making it sound brighter, fuller and better than ever. For more info or to purchase visit GeorgeHarrison.com

Half a century since its initial release, the 7x platinum All Things Must Pass, only continues to grow in influence and stature, underscoring the love for George Harrison and his timeless music. Most recently, “My Sweet Lord” was certified platinum, while the 50th Anniversary Uber Deluxe Edition of All Things Must Pass received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, taking place January 31, 2022.

h-2101

‘My Sweet Lord’
Written & Directed By
Lance Bangs

Executive Produced By
Dhani Harrison
David Zonshine

Featuring In Order of Appearance:
Mark Hamill
Fred Armisen
Vanessa Bayer
Moshe Kasher
Natasha Leggero
Jeff Lynne
Reggie Watts
Darren Criss
Patton Oswalt
“Weird Al” Yankovic
David Gborie
Sam Richardson
Atsuko Okatsuka
Rosanna Arquette
Brandon Wardell
Ringo Starr
Joe Walsh
Jon Hamm
Brett Metter
Anders Holm
Dhani Harrison
Rupert Friend
Angus Sampson
Taika Waititi
Eric Wareheim
Tim Heidecker
Kate Micucci
Riki Lindhome
Alyssa Stonoha
Mitra Jouhari
Sandy Honig
Olivia Harrison
Aimee Mullins
Courtney Pauroso
Natalie Palamides
Shepard Fairey
Claudia O’Doherty
Tom Scharpling
Paul Scheer
Sarah Baker

www.georgeharrison.com


Back

Liverpool - Gallery: New York Dolls
New York Dolls
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Music & More - Gallery: My 2021 in Pictures
My 2021 in Pictures Live - Gallery: John Legend
John Legend
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage