New Epiphone Wildkat Review

e-2

Introducing the Epiphone® Ltd. Ed. Brendon Small “Thunderhorse” Explorer Outfit

Featuring Gibson USA BurstBucker™ pickups, coil-tapping, Dethklok gig bag and more!

AND CHECKOUT THE NEW WILDKAT MODEL REVIEW HERE: https://beginnerguitarhq.com/epiphone-wildkat-review/ (featured on page 2 of this feature)

EpiphoneTM, one of the world’s most prestigious and innovative instrument makers, is proud to introduce the Ltd. Ed. Brendon Small “Thunderhorse” Explorer Outfit, a one-of-a-kind signature guitar custom made for two of the most eclectic and challenging artists working today, Brendon Small and Dethklok.

Brendon Small is the co-creator and comedic - and musical - imagination behind Dethklok, the virtual metal band featured in the hit animated program Metalocalypse, produced by Adult Swim. Epiphone and Small have collaborated on the Epiphone Brendon Small “Thunderhorse” Explorer Outfit creating the ultimate 6-string weapon packed with exclusive features only found on an Epiphone.

“All of us at Epiphone have been very eager to unleash the Ltd. Ed. Brendon Small “Thunderhorse” Explorer Outfit,” said Epiphone President Jim Rosenberg. “Brendon is a brilliant comedian and musician. Metalocalypse and Dethklok are incredibly original and innovative creations, commanding a huge audience – the entire universe in fact. We’re glad Epiphone will be front and center as they conquer the world.”

e-3

The Ltd. Ed. Brendon Small “Thunderhorse” Explorer Outfit features a striking Silverburst gloss finish on a classic Explorer profile. Both the body and neck are made from mahogany.  The 24.75″ scale neck has a 1960’s SlimTaperTM ‘D’ profile and is hand-set and glued-in for incredible resonance and sustain. The super smooth and super fast phenolic fingerboard—which can only be found on the Epiphone “Thunderhorse”– has a 12″ radius, 22 medium jumbo frets, a 1.68” nut, and pearloid dot inlays. The guitar has single ply cream binding on the body top and along the fingerboard and the classic Explorer truss rod cover on the Explorer headstock is black with “Thunderhorse” in silver silkprint.

e-1The “Thunderhorse” is powered by seriously cool Gibson USA BurstBucker™ pickups. The neck pickup features a Gibson USA BurstBucker™-1 humbucker and the bridge position features a Gibson USA BurstBucker™-2 humbucker that is slightly overwound to emulate the legendary hand-wound PAF humbuckers produced at the historic Gibson-Epiphone factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan in the late 50s. BurstBucker™ pickups are made with unpolished magnets and non-potted coils, just like the originals for a combination that gives players absolutely one-of-a-kind sound. And, you’ll get even more power from the BurstBucker™ experience thanks to push/pull coil-tapping controls on the Neck Volume and Bridge Volume knobs, also an Epiphone exclusive.

The “Thunderhorse” comes with a premium-fitted custom gigbag with three “Dethklok” stickers that you’ll only get from Epiphone. And of course, the Ltd. Ed. Brendon Small “Thunderhorse” Explorer Outfit also comes with the Epiphone/Gibson Limited Lifetime Warranty and 24/7/365 customer service.

The Ltd. Ed. Brendon Small “Thunderhorse” Explorer Outfit retails for U.S. MSRP $999.00.  The Ltd. Ed. Brendon Small “Thunderhorse” Explorer Outfit will be available beginning in May 2013.

About Epiphone:

Celebrating its 140th Anniversary in 2013, Epiphone is a leading innovator in musical instrument design and the working musician’s favorite instrument maker.  From its humble beginnings in Sparta, Greece in 1873 through its rise to fame on 14th Street in New York City, to its reemergence as a dominant force in musical instruments from its headquarters in Nashville, TN, today, Epiphone instruments can be heard on a century of great recordings. Epiphone artists include legends from every genre of popular music including Les Paul, The Beatles, John Lee Hooker, The Band, and The Rolling Stones, as well as today’s top artists like Gary Clark Jr., Joe Bonamassa,  Zakk Wylde, Slash, Tommy Thayer of KISS, Matt Heafy of Trivium, Radiohead, Dwight Yoakam, and Paul Weller. As part of the Gibson family of brands, Epiphone offers innovation, a great history, and a lifetime guarantee.

Visit www.Epiphone.com for more information.

