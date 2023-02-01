14-16 JUNE 2024 LIQUID DEATH PRESENTS DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL 2024





HEADLINERS AND OVER 70 OTHER BANDS REVEALED

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE FALL OUT BOY AVENGED SEVENFOLD PLUS ROYAL BLOOD, THE OFFSPRING, SUM 41, COREY TAYLOR, PANTERA, MACHINE HEAD, BABYMETAL, FEAR FACTORY, BAD OMENS, WHILE SHE SLEEPS, BILLY TALENT, BOWLING FOR SOUP, DYING FETUS, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, THOSE DAMN CROWS, POLYPHIA, SCENE QUEEN, THY ART IS MURDER, THE USED, ATREYU & MORE

GENERAL TICKETS NOW ON SALE

THURSDAY 9 NOVEMBER // BARCLAYCARD PRE-SALE TICKETS ONSALE FROM 9PM ON TUESDAY 7 NOVEMBER // DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL PRE-SALE TICKETS ONSALE FROM 9PM ON WEDNESDAY 8 NOVEMBER

https://downloadfestival.co.uk/index.php

Download Festival, the greatest rock and metal festival of all time, returns for its 21st edition, reborn and recharged in 2024 as DLXXI. Announced today are headliners Queens Of The Stone Age, Fall Out Boy and Avenged Sevenfold, as well as over 70 more huge names from the rock world. This year’s festival will take place on 14-16 June 2024 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. General tickets are onsale at 9pm on Thursday 9 November at www.downloadfestival.co.uk.

Also announced today are UK and international heavyweights Royal Blood, The Offspring, Sum 41, Corey Taylor, Machine Head, Pantera, BABYMETAL, Fear Factory, While She Sleeps, Billy Talent, Bowling For Soup, The Used, Hoobastank (playing THE REASON in full), Atreyu, Counterparts, Bad Omens, Dying Fetus, The Black Dahlia Murder, Those Damn Crows, Holding Absence, Silverstein, Charlotte Sands, Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For A King and so many more. The headliners and other acts announced today highlight the multi-generational appeal of the festival, with something for everyone.

Queens Of The Stone Age will be headlining Download Festival for the very first time this year. Last time they played at Donington was in 2013, and now they return over a decade later to headline at the hallowed grounds. Formed in 1996, the band have been a driving force in modern rock music. They achieved success with albums like SONGS FOR THE DEAF and RATED R, featuring crowd-rousing hits like ‘No One Knows’ and ‘Go With The Flow’. This year’s critically acclaimed IN TIMES NEW ROMAN… saw the band once again at their heaviest, darkest and twisted best. Known for their dynamic live performances, QOTSA has maintained a devoted fan base throughout their career, solidifying their status as rock icons.

Fall Out Boy need no introduction, but it will also be their first ever time headlining at Download Festival. The last time they played at Download was in 2014 when they were main support to headliners Linkin Park, and in the decade since they have proved themselves to be a band well and truly worthy of headlining Download Festival. Formed in Chicago in 2001, the Grammy-winning pop punk band have gone from strength to strength, selling millions of records and winning countless awards for their energetic live shows.

The festival’s grand finale will come at the hands of Avenged Sevenfold, who last headlined Download in 2018. Six years on, and their return to the hallowed grounds is set to be even more explosive than when they last played. The Californian heavy metal five-piece, fronted by M. Shadows, have sold over 8 million albums since they formed in 1999 and are well known for their incendiary live shows. The band recently released their eighth studio album and will be sure to play hits new and old at DLXXI.

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates says: “We are super excited to be playing Download for the third time but as they say the third time is a charm, so hopefully we get it right this time! We appreciate everyone coming back and joining in the madness and the fun.”

Following on from last year’s triumphant 20th anniversary, Download’s legacy does not only include the sensational artists who have performed there over the years, but also its unrivalled community, warm atmosphere and amazing afterhours entertainment at District X. Recently described as “the last sincere festival experience” by VICE, it continually proves just why people keep coming back for more.