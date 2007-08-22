  David Ford in 2023

David Ford in 2023

d-74

David Ford says: “Lots going on during the first bit of the year.”

Firstly, out today is a live record by me and Annie Dressner. We recorded every night of our Summer Holiday Tour back in July and have assembled some highlights. These are all songs we have written together and a couple of audacious choices of songs written by others. We called the album “10 Days”.

d-414

You can find it on all the regular digital places by hitting this link: https://anniedressner.lnk.to/10Days

Or bandcamp people can use this one: https://dressnerford.bandcamp.com/

We’re also playing another gig as a duo. It’s on January 28th at The Lexington in London.

Tickets are here: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/555754

d-124

Then on February 23rd, I’m curating a night of Paul Simon songs at the JW3 Centre in London. It’s called “The Only Living Boy in New York” and I have assembled a frankly ridiculous cast of performers. Tom McRae, Kathryn Williams, Michele Stodart, Gary Stewart and I will be performing songs from the magnificent Paul Simon catalogue and sharing some thoughts on the songs and how they relate to his hometown of New York City.

Tickets are here: https://www.jw3.org.uk/whats-on/only-living-boy-new-york

d-84

Then I’ll be off on tour around the UK and Ireland playing my own songs. Often I’ll put together a show that has a theme, or is based around a particular record or some silly machine that I have built. This time I’ve settled on the novel idea of just playing all my best songs. Come along and see if you agree with my choices. (There may also be silly machines).

Tour dates and ticket links are here: http://davidfordmusic.com/#tour

untitled-16

I’m also hoping to play some rare shows over on the European mainland - if I can get my head around that whole Brexit situation.

Thanks as always for your support and I hope to see you out there in the world soon.

David

d-66

2023 Tour Dates

SAT 28 JANUARY The Lexington London, UK
FRI 17 FEBRUARY Ashcroft Arts Theatre Fareham, UK
TUE 28 FEBRUARY The Tunnels Aberdeen, UK
WED 1 MARCH The Voodoo Rooms Edinburgh, UK
THU 2 MARCH Victoria Hall Settle, UK
FRI 3 MARCH The Greystones Sheffield, UK
WED 8 MARCH The Con Club Lewes, UK
THU 9 MARCH Louisiana Bristol, UK
FRI 10 MARCH The Village Pump, The Lamb Inn Trowbridge, UK
SUN 12 MARCH Lichfield Arts Centre Lichfield, UK
MON 13 MARCH Temperance Leamington Spa, UK
TUE 14 MARCHThe Cluny Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
WED 15 MARCH Gullivers Manchester, UK
THU 16 MARCH The Crescent York, UK
FRI 17 MARCH Jacaranda Records Phase One Liverpool, UK
SUN 26 MARCH Acapella Studio Cardiff, UK
SUN 2 APRIL The Workman’s Cellar Dublin, Ireland

d-103

http://davidfordmusic.com

d-216


