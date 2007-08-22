  Eric Gales Live

c-810

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS GRAMMY-NOMINATED SONGWRITER ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM: LOOSE FUTURE
(OUT 7 OCTOBER, VIA FAT POSSUM - PRE-SAVE HERE: https://cma.lnk.to/LooseFuture)

WATCH HER QUEST FOR AN INTERGALACTIC CONNECTION IN NEW SINGLE: ‘Satellite’

https://cma.lnk.to/Satellite
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjY9mg7Ymx4

c-313

Critical Praise for Courtney Marie Andrews:

Luminous” - The New York Times
It’s rare to hear heartbreak dealt with as much nuance as Courtney Marie Andrews gives it.” - NPR
She sings with the pacing of Linda Ronstadt or John Prine.” - Wall Street Journal
“”Tremendously gifted…Andrews sings with serious power…the lyrics are simple and direct but still artful” - Stereogum
Brings to mind classic Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, but Andrews’ bell-clear voice and fearless message of introspection are unmistakably her own.” - Rolling Stone

c-221

I’ve written a lot of love songs, but there’s always a tinge of heartbreak,” explains Andrews. “But ‘Satellite’ is a love song without caveats. I wanted to look forward, and fall in love with the mystery of someone. Let love in, without questioning or instigating how it might hurt me. Sonically, I wanted to go to space. This kind of love isn’t earthbound.”

Andrews initially approached the album by writing a song every day. She felt “the sounds of summer” flowing through her writing, and gradually collected an album’s worth of material imbued with a sense of romance, possibility, and freedom. She enlisted Sam Evian (​​Big Thief, Cassandra Jenkins, Anna Burch) to co-produce the album with her and recorded the album at Evian’s Flying Cloud Recordings studio in the Catskill Mountains. Album credits include Chris Bear (Grizzly Bear) on drums and Josh Kaufman (Bonnie Light Horseman) on multiple instruments.

c-133

Loose Future ultimately represents a high watermark of her unbelievable journey thus far. Committing her life to music from a young age, playing in punk bands in high school before becoming a touring member of Jimmy Eat World at just 18 years old, Courtney went on to release a series of acclaimed albums. She garnered her first GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Americana Album” for 2020’s OLD FLOWERS. Meanwhile, the record closed out 2020 on year-end lists from Good Morning America, Magnet, and Uncut. The New York Times raved, “Courtney Marie Andrews’s luminous new album, OLD FLOWERS, anatomizes the aftermath of breaking up: loneliness, bittersweet memories, recriminations, regrets, temptations, lessons of experience.” Highlighting ‘Burlap String’, Rolling Stone claimed, “Driven by acoustic guitar, the song brings to mind classic Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, but Andrews’ bell-clear voice and fearless message of introspection are unmistakably her own.” Along the way, she also unveiled her debut poetry collection, Old Monarch.

c-614

The announcement of LOOSE FUTURE arrives as Courtney prepares for a whistle-stop tour of the UK this Summer. Catch her at these intimate venues as follows:

Courtney Marie Andrews - UK Tour Dates:

June 17 - Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre
June 18 - Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
June 19 - Pocklington, UK @ Pocklington Arts Centre
June 20 - Oxford, UK @ SJE Arts
June 21 - Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
June 27 - Bangor (N-I), UK @ Queen’s Parade Church
July 5    - Edinburgh, UK @ The Voodoo Rooms

Tickets on sale now

