Christine & The Queens 2023

c-811

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE DUE 9 JUNE

PRE-ORDER HERE: https://christineandthequeens.lnk.to/patl

NEW SINGLE: ‘TO BE HONEST’ OUT NOW STREAM ON ALL SERVICES HERE: https://christineandthequeens.lnk.to/tobehonest

c-140

Christine and the Queens today presents his new album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, which will be released on 9 June via Because Music in 3xLP, CD and digital formats.

‘To be honest’ is an ethereal, synth-driven first glimpse into the French phenomenon’s most all-encompassing album to date. It comes accompanied by a video directed by Chris shot on the English coast.

c-98

PRE-ORDER ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ HERE: https://christineandthequeens.lnk.to/patl
STREAM “TO BE HONEST” ON ALL SERVICES HERE: https://christineandthequeens.lnk.to/tobehonest

c-921

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is written, performed and produced by Christine and the Queens, with co-production by Mike Dean (Lana Del Rey, Beyonce) and guest appearances from 070 Shake and Madonna.

Christine explains: “This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space. The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self - the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love - a rest in true love.”

c-713

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE

01. Overture
02. Tears can be so soft
03. Marvin descending
04. A day in the water
05. Full Of Life
06. Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)
07. Track 10
08. Overture (feat. Mike Dean)
09. He’s been shining for ever, your son
10. Flowery days
11. I met an angel (feat. Madonna)
12. True love (feat. 070 Shake)
13. Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)
14. Aimer, puis vivre
15. Shine
16. We have to be friends
17. Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)
18. To be honest
19. I feel like an angel
20. Big eye

c-911

Today’s announcement follows news that Christine and the Queens will curate the celebrated Meltdown Festival at London’s Southbank Centre between 9-18 June 2023, and give a headline performance at this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival on 25 March in Manchester. He will also be performing at a number of festivals worldwide including Wilderness in the UK, with more to be announced soon.

c-224

Live appearances announced to date:

3/25 - Manchester, UK @ 6 Music Festival, Victoria Warehouse
6/9-18 - London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
6/25 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
8/05 - Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival

With a new album and live performances across the globe, 2023 is shaping up to be a monumental year for the truly singular Christine and the Queens.

c-941

https://www.christineandthequeens.com/
https://www.facebook.com/christineandthequeens/

c-931


