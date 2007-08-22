Cat Power Previews two new songs from upcoming COVERS record - Billie Holiday’s ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ and ‘Unhate’, a reimagined version of her own song ‘Hate’ from THE GREATEST

Listen to ‘Unhate’ here: https://smarturl.it/Unhate

Watch ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IRxf4Ll5EE&list=PLQqH9ipP84Qni0AUwbxa-X4ex-66OXAmq

COVERS is out Jan 14th 2022.

Cat Power, the singer/songwriter/producer Chan Marshall, today previews her forthcoming album COVERS(January 14, 2022/Domino) with a fresh interpretation of Billie Holiday’s ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ along with an updated rendition of the Cat Power song ‘Hate’ from THE GREATEST (2006), retitled ‘Unhate’ for the album.

She’s also released a music video for ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ which nods to Lady Day as Marshall sings behind a classic 1940’s-style Shure microphone in a cabaret hall evoking the jazz legend’s beautifully restrained vocals.

Image By Mario Sorrenti

Watch the Greg Hunt-directed video for ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IRxf4Ll5EE&list=PLQqH9ipP84Qni0AUwbxa-X4ex-66OXAmq

‘I’ll Be Seeing You’ was inspired by recent losses surrounding Marshall’s inner circle of life - including Sun collaborator Philippe Zdar, who tragically passed in 2019.

“When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind,” Marshall ruminates while talking about the importance that the cover itself holds in her heart. “It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to reach out to people that way.”



Since Marshall announced the highly-anticipated Covers in early October with her take on Frank Ocean’s ‘Bad Religion’ and The Pogues’ ‘A Pair Of Brown Eyes’, she’s appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and announced a 32-date US tour as well as a string of European dates. ​​She also recently shared the first official music video for the album, with her take on Dead Man’s Bones’ ‘Pa Pa Power’.

As Marshall explains herself, creating a conversation that spans generations is part of what drives her to continue performing and recording renditions of others’ songs like she’s done here: “I play covers all the time, and it’s important for me to record them because it’s what me and my listeners both get…,” she explains, and in that regard Covers is an impressive document of artistic interpretation that is truly built to last.

Covers is available to pre-order now on DomMart limited-edition silver vinyl with an exclusive 7″ featuring a cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Got the Silver’, LP, CD and digitally. Pre-order: Dom Mart | Digital: https://www.dominomusic.com/releases/cat-power/covers/exclusive-limited-lp?_url=%2FCPCoversLP

https://smarturl.it/CPCoversUK?_url=%2FCPCovers

https://www.catpowermusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CatPowerSun/

Track List

1. “Bad Religion” - Frank Ocean

2. “Unhate” - Cat Power - Chan Marshall

3. “Pa Pa Power” - Dead Man’s Bones

4. “White Mustang” - Lana Del Rey

5. “A Pair of Brown Eyes” - The Pogues

6. “Against the Wind” - Bob Seger

7. “Endless Sea” - Iggy Pop

8. “These Days” - Jackson Browne

9. “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” - Kitty Wells

10. “I Had a Dream Joe” - Nick Cave

11. “Here Comes a Regular” - The Replacements

12. “I’ll Be Seeing You” - Billie Holiday





Tour Dates 2022

28TH MAY LES DOCKS, LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND

29TH MAY SALLE PLEYEL, PARIS, FRANCE

31ST MAY LA COOPÉRATIVE DE MAI - GRANDE COOPÉ, CLERMONT-FERRAND, FRANCE

1ST JUNE DEN ATELIER, LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG

3RD JUNE TEMPODROM, BERLIN, GERMANY

6TH JUNE LE ROCHER DE PALMER, BORDEAUX, FRANCE

10TH JUNE ROSENDAL, DJURGÅRDEN, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

13TH JUNE KAMPNAGEL, HAMBURG, GERMANY

16TH JUNE LE 106, ROUEN, FRANCE

20TH JUNE CAVEA, AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA, ROME, ITALY

Biography

Charlyn Marie “Chan” Marshall, better known by her stage name Cat Power, is an American singer-songwriter, musician, occasional actress, and model. Cat Power was originally the name of Marshall’s first band, but has become her stage name as a solo artist.

Born in Atlanta, Marshall was raised throughout the southern United States, and began performing in local bands in Atlanta in the early 1990s. After opening for Liz Phair in 1993, she worked with Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth and Tim Foljahn of Two Dollar Guitar, with whom she recorded her first two albums, EAR SIR (1995) and MYRA LEE (1996), on the same day in 1994. In 1996, she signed with Matador Records, and released a third album of new material with Shelley and Foljahn, WHAT WOULD THE COMMUNITY THINK. Following this, she released the critically acclaimed MOON PIX (1998), recorded with members of Dirty Three, and THE COVERS RECORD (2000), a collection of sparsely arranged cover songs.

After a brief hiatus she released YOU ARE FREE (2003), featuring guest musicians Dave Grohl and Eddie Vedder, followed by the soul-influenced THE GREATEST (2006), recorded with numerous Memphis studio musicians. A second album of cover tracks, JUKEBOX, was released in 2008. In 2012 she released the self-produced SUN, which debuted at number 10 on the Billboard 200, the highest-charting album of her career to date.

Critics have noted the constant evolution of Cat Power’s sound, with a mix of punk, folk and blues on her earliest albums, and elements of soul and other genres more prevalent in her later material.

https://www.catpowermusic.com/