Blues Rocker Joe Bonamassa is set to release his groundbreaking Live Performance From The Iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre

TALES OF TIME Available April 14th on CD/DVD, CD/Blu-Ray, 3LP 180 Gram Vinyl and Digital - Featuring Songs from Joe’s 25th #1 Album TIME CLOCKS

Pre-order the new album Here: https://lnk.to/joebonamassa

Listen to the First Single ‘The Loyal Kind’: https://lnk.to/joebonamassa

Watch the music video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7scxFza1aJ8

The three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa has announced TALES OF TIME, a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album featuring material from his latest #1 studio album, TIME CLOCKS. Filmed at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in August 2022, with a visual backdrop that served to highlight the beauty of the music, TALES OF TIME captures a brilliant performance by the blues-rock maestro, as his virtuoso guitar style, unique technique and flair elevate the evening to a memorable musical event.

This undertaking produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey). TALES OF TIME will be released April 14th worldwide via Bonamassa’s J&R Adventures in CD/DVD, CD/BR, vinyl, and digital formats.

“This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date TIME CLOCKS. The iconic Kevin Shirley once again has produced both wonderful music and a wonderful visual. My band was a force of nature on this show and it truly was a special night.” - Joe Bonamassa

Cited by Guitar World as “arguably the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. His latest studio album TIME CLOCKS marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, “Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework,” and “there is more than enough proof in this sprawling set that Bonamassa doesn’t intend to rest on his laurels or take his star status in the blues-rock genre for granted.”

The announcement of TALES OF TIME comes on the heels of Bonamassa’s U.S. Spring Tour 2023, which kicks off in Charleston, West Virginia on February 15th before winding its way throughout the Midwest and East Coast. The Spring tour will conclude with Bonamassa’s sold out Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea VIII, set for March 13-17, 2023, departing from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. The festival line-up includes legendary artists like Little Feat, Dion, Bobby Rush, Robert Randolph Band, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Vivino, and more. KTBA at Sea is one of the largest fundraisers for Bonamassa’s Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, aiding in its mission to promote music education by providing grants and resources to schools and musicians in need.

Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman also recently announced the launch of Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Journeyman provides the infrastructure needed to jumpstart the careers of exceptional independent artists, who are too often overlooked by the major labels or concert promoters while circumventing the resistance of typical “gatekeepers” who don’t support indie acts. “I wanted to take what I’ve had to learn the hard way to create a company that could make navigating this process a little easier,” Bonamassa explains.

For more information on TALES OF TIME and to purchase tickets to Bonamassa’s upcoming tour, visit https://jbonamassa.com