BETH HART CONFIRMS KRIS BARRAS BAND AS SPECIAL GUEST ON 2018 UK TOUR

GRAMMY AWARD NOMINATED AMERICAN SINGER SONGWRITER EMBARKS ON HER BIGGEST UK TOUR TO DATE ON THURSDAY 12 APRIL INCLUDING TWO SOLD OUT SHOWS IN BEXHILL AND AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

“Beth Hart has a blues-rock voice so ballsy, it could pin you to the wall.” - The Times

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Beth Hart has confirmed the Kris Barras Band as special guest on her UK tour on all dates excluding London. Next to selling out her biggest UK concert at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall on Friday 4th May 2018, the powerhouse vocalist (Rolling Stone) also sold out her concert at the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday 14th April. There are few tickets remaining for other dates, which are available from www.alttickets.com/beth-hart-tickets.

Beth and her band will embark on a 14-date UK & Irish tour in April and May 2018 at Dublin’s Vicar Street on Tuesday 10th April 2018 with her first UK date at the Ipswich Regent Theatre on Thursday 12th April and culminating in her sold out concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday 4th May.

When Beth Hart sings, clocks stop, hearts dance and neck-hairs tingle. And when she tells her rollercoaster story, in a West Coast drawl that could distil whisky at fifty paces, it’s every bit as compelling. In October 2016, Beth released her current studio album Fire On The Floor to critical acclaimed and performed a sold out UK tour in November which garnered rave reviews.

On March 7th, 2017, Beth Hart performed a very special, intimate concert at NYCs Iridium Jazz Club, which featured songs from her latest album Fire On The Floor and from throughout her career. Now, 13 years after the release of her incredibly successful live release, Live at Paradiso, Hart is treating fans to a DVD/CD release of this standout performance with Live From New York - Front & Center, released on April 13th via Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group. Click here to watch Beth perform Tell Her You Belong To Me from her Live From New York DVD - https://bit.ly/2pNmqIz

BETH HART  APRIL & MAY 2018 UK TOUR

Dublin Vicar Street Tuesday 10 April

Ipswich Regent Theatre Thursday 12 April

Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion Saturday 14 April (Sold Out)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Sunday 15 April

Oxford New Theatre Wednesday 18 April

Folkestone Leas Hall Thursday 19 April

Cardiff St David Hall Saturday 21 April

Cambridge Corn Exchange Tuesday 24 April

Blackpool Opera House Thursday 26 April

Hull City Hall Friday 27 April

Reading Hexagon Monday 30 April

Portsmouth Guildhall Tuesday 1 May

London Royal Albert Hall Friday 4 May (Sold Out)

Cheltenham Jazz Festival Saturday 5 May