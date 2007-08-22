  Samantha Fish New LP & Tour

SARAH VAUGHAN: Birdland (Live in New York)
BILL EVANS: Live At Birdland, New York City
CHARLIE PARKER: Jumpin’ Live At Birdland & Hi-Hat Club, New York City
ON FLOATING WORLD/JAZZANOVA LABEL. RELEASED: FRIDAY, AUGUST 23rd 2019

From the North London indie label Floating World comes the first three releases on their new Jazzanova imprint, featuring rare archive sets from Jazz innovators Sarah Vaughan, The Bill Evans Trio, and Charlie Parker.

The releases comprise recordings made for radio broadcast in the fifties and early sixties, and have been freshly remastered for the exacting sonic standards of contemporary audiences.

The magisterial vocal stylings of Sarah Vaughan are well represented on the Birdland set, and capture her just before her mid-fifties commercial breakthrough.

The Bill Evans title is of especial note as it features bass player Scott LaFaro, who was tragically killed in an automobile accident a matter of months after these broadcasts were made. The Evans set includes a rare take on the Miles Davis opus, ‘Blue in Green’, which featured on Davis’ epochal Kinda Blue album, as well as innovative explorations on standards such as ‘Autumn Leaves’, ‘Come Rain or Come Shine’, and ‘Speak Low’.

The Charlie Parker collection includes such fine examples of Parker’s art as ‘Ornithology’, ‘Out of Nowhere’ and a tune dedicated to one of his drug dealers, ‘Moose the Mooche!’

Sarah Vaughan was an American jazz singer.

Nicknamed “Sassy” and “The Divine One” she won four Grammy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award.  She was given an NEA Jazz Masters Award in 1989. Critic Scott Yanow wrote that she had “one of the most wondrous voices of the 20th century”.

This album brought to you at mid-price is a series of recordings of Vaughan performing at the legendary Birdland in 1952. Vaughan died in April 1990.

Tracks: Birdland Live In New York

Birdland 22nd March 1952

Vanity
Mean To Me
Tenderly
Perdido
Once In A While
Birdland - 23rd August 1952

Once In A While
I Cried For You
Street Of Dreams
Perdido
I Ran All The Way Home
Time To Go
Birdland - 5th September 1952

Body And Soul
Nice Work If You Can Get It
Everything I Have Is Yours
Summertime
Linger Awhile
East Of The Sun

Bill Evans Trio

Bill Evans was an American jazz pianist and composer who mostly played in trios. His use of impressionist harmony, inventive interpretation of traditional jazz repertoire, block chords, and trademark rhythmically independent, “singing” melodic lines continue to influence jazz pianists today. Born in 1929, he was classically trained at Southeastern Louisiana University and the Mannes School of Music. In 1955, he moved to New York City, where he worked with bandleader George Russell. In 1958, Evans joined Miles Davis’s sextet, which in 1959, then immersed in modal jazz, recorded Kind of Blue, the best-selling jazz album of all time. During that time, Evans was also playing with Chet Baker for the album Chet. In late 1959, Evans left the Miles Davis band and began his career as a leader, with bassist Scott LaFaro and drummer Paul Motian. Lafaro died in a car accident in 1961 and so their time together was limited but the group are now regarded as a seminal modern jazz trio. Evans received seven Grammys and was inducted into the Down Beat Jazz Hall of Fame. This album brought to you at mid-price is a collection of classic radio broadcasts of the trio performing at the legendary Birdland in 1960.

Tracks: Live At Birdland, New York City

Autumn Leaves
Our Delight
Beautiful Love/Five (Theme) - 19 March 1960
Autumn Leaves
Come Rain or Come Shine/Five (Theme) - 30 April 1960
Come Rain or Come Shine
Nardis
Blue In Green
Autumn Leaves - 7 May 1960
All Of You
Come Rain or Come Shine
Speak Low

Charlie Parker

Charlie Parker, was an American jazz saxophonist and composer. He was a highly influential jazz soloist and a leading figure in the development of bebop, a form of jazz characterized by fast tempos, virtuosic technique and advanced harmonies. Parker acquired the nickname “Yardbird” early in his career on the road with Jay McShann. This, and the shortened form “Bird”, continued to be used for the rest of his life, inspiring the titles of a number of Parker compositions, such as “Ornithology”, included in this collection. Parker was an icon for the hipster subculture and later the Beat Generation, personifying the jazz musician as an uncompromising artist and intellectual rather than just an entertainer. This CD brought to you at mid-price is a collection of radio broadcasts from the legendary Birdland and the Hi Hat Club in Boston, with performances by Bud Powell on piano, Charles Mingus on bass and Art Blakey on drums.

Tracks: Jumpin’ Live At Birdland & Hi-Hat Club, New York City

Moose The Mooche
Cheryl/Lullaby Of Birdland - Hi Hat Club, Boston 18 January 1954
Ornithology
Out Of Nowhere
My Funny Valentine
Cool Blues Birdland - 8 December 1950
Jumpin’ With Symphony Sid
Anthropology
Embraceable You
Cheryl
Salt Peanuts
Jumpin’ With Symphony Sid

https://floatingworldrecords.co.uk/
https://www.jazzanova.com/

