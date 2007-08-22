  USA Inauguration 2021

ani-2

MUSICIAN/ACTIVIST ANI DIFRANCO TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM REVOLUTIONARY LOVE

ON JANUARY 29, 2021

ANI DIFRANCO NAVIGATES INNER AND OUTER CHAOS ON ‘SIMULTANEOUSLY‘ VIDEO

WATCH ‘Simultaneously’ HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H2PJbZXocs&feature=youtu.be

anicov-11

Singer/songwriter/feminist/activist/author Ani DiFranco releases the video for ‘Simultaneously’, the latest track from her upcoming album REVOLUTIONARY LOVE, out January 29 on her Righteous Babe Records label. DiFranco’s 22nd release has been named one of 2021’s Most Anticipated Albums by Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. Watch ‘Simultaneously’ HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H2PJbZXocs&feature=youtu.be

Pre-order REVOLUTIONARY LOVE HERE: https://righteousbabe.ffm.to/revolutionary-love

The mesmerizing ‘Simultaneously’ speaks directly to the challenge of navigating the disconnect between a visionary inner life and a chaotic outside. “I look around and everything’s crashing and burning all around me,” says Di Franco, “but in my mind I can see this alternate reality playing out - one where we are all fulfilling our potential.”

Listen to the track ‘Revolutionary Love’ HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgchuBzz2AY&feature=youtu.be

anilive-21

Tracks

01 Revolutionary Love

02 Bad Dream

03 Chloroform

04 Contagious

05 Do or Die

06 Station Identification

07 Shrinking Violet

08 Metropolis

09 Simultaneously

10 Confluence

11 Crocus

