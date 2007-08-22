|
Ani DiFranco New 2021 LP +
MUSICIAN/ACTIVIST ANI DIFRANCO TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM REVOLUTIONARY LOVE
ON JANUARY 29, 2021
ANI DIFRANCO NAVIGATES INNER AND OUTER CHAOS ON ‘SIMULTANEOUSLY‘ VIDEO
WATCH ‘Simultaneously’ HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H2PJbZXocs&feature=youtu.be
Singer/songwriter/feminist/activist/author Ani DiFranco releases the video for ‘Simultaneously’, the latest track from her upcoming album REVOLUTIONARY LOVE, out January 29 on her Righteous Babe Records label. DiFranco’s 22nd release has been named one of 2021’s Most Anticipated Albums by Pitchfork and Rolling Stone. Watch ‘Simultaneously’ HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3H2PJbZXocs&feature=youtu.be
Pre-order REVOLUTIONARY LOVE HERE: https://righteousbabe.ffm.to/revolutionary-love
The mesmerizing ‘Simultaneously’ speaks directly to the challenge of navigating the disconnect between a visionary inner life and a chaotic outside. “I look around and everything’s crashing and burning all around me,” says Di Franco, “but in my mind I can see this alternate reality playing out - one where we are all fulfilling our potential.”
Listen to the track ‘Revolutionary Love’ HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgchuBzz2AY&feature=youtu.be
Tracks
01 Revolutionary Love
02 Bad Dream
03 Chloroform
04 Contagious
05 Do or Die
06 Station Identification
07 Shrinking Violet
08 Metropolis
09 Simultaneously
10 Confluence
11 Crocus
