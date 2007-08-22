  Jim James New Solo Release

Andrea Bocelli’s New Album

b-210

ANDREA BOCELLI RETURNS WITH FIRST ALBUM OF ALL-NEW MATERIAL IN 14 YEARS. ‘’ is A CELEBRATION OF LOVE, FAMILY, FAITH AND HOPE. ALBUM RELEASED ON DECCA RECORDS ON 26TH OCTOBER 2018

FIRST SINGLE RELEASED ON 15TH JUNE 2018
Available in English / Italian / Spanish language versions:
‘If Only’ / ‘Qualcosa Più dell’Oro’ / ‘Tú eres mi Tesoro’

Listen here: https://decca.lnk.to/BocelliIfOnlyPR

b-39

Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli announces his brand new album – his first recording of all-new material in 14 years, to be released on Decca/Sugar on 26th October. The first single ‘If Only’ is unveiled today.

Bocelli’s humble manner belies his international status as one of the world’s biggest classical stars – he’s sung for Popes, Presidents and royalty, performed in many of the greatest concert halls and opera houses, and sold 80 million records. Yet his new album sees him return to his roots, with an intimate collection of songs that celebrate love, faith and family. It was recorded at his home in Italy and was produced by the legendary Bob Ezrin (Pink Floyd, Lou Reed).

I wanted to go back to my memories of being a young man, playing at a piano bar. Obviously since then, I’ve produced lots of albums, sung lots of covers, performed many other things. But at a certain point I said to myself: ‘Maybe the time has come to put my effort into finding new songs.’ Like starting all over again, as it were, in my career.”

b-47

A true international artist, Bocelli recorded his first track from the album in three languages. ‘If Only’ was co-written by Francesco Sartori and the late Lucio Quarantotto – who helped pen one of Bocelli’s biggest hits, ‘Con Te Partirò’ (Time To Say Goodbye), which was released over 20 years ago and has become one of the best-selling singles of all time. The album also includes personal tributes to his family and reflects his spirituality.

Andrea Bocelli was born with a gift for music and has gone on to become one of the most renowned singers – performing at major international events including the Olympic Games and the World Cup, as well as his own sell-out arena shows. He has a Golden Globe, 7 Classical BRITs and 7 World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bocelli will be back on the road later this year, touring worldwide with major US shows including New York, Las Vegas and LA’s Hollywood Bowl. There will also be concerts in Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Canada, Ireland and the UK where fans will have the opportunity to hear Bocelli’s new music.

b-112

Image By Mark Seliger

is an album about heart and soul, positivity and family, melody and magic. And for that reason, Bocelli chose the strong, simple title:

In this historical period we are going through right now, we too often say no. But yes is the word you say when you have your first kiss, when you agree with somebody, when want to make someone feel good. Sì is the word you say every time things will end well. For a thousand and one reasons, sì is the expression of a positive, powerful, human word and feeling and emotion.”

And so, in his 60th birthday year, Andrea Bocelli is proud to return to where it all began. His uplifting new album Sì gives us a window into the world of this extraordinary singer and global icon.

www.andreabocelli.com

