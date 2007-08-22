

Rockin’ Chair, Wrexham, 25 August 2023

Members: Jamie Boyle (voals, guitar), Ryan Breslin (guitar), Dexter Baker (bass) and Jordan Holden (drums)

It’s been several years since I’ve witnessed a live performance at what used to be called Wrexham Central Station, now called The Rockin’ Chair. Thankfully, little has changed including the abundant adjacent parking and friendly atmosphere. With the venues unfriendly/impossible sound logistics it still takes a sound engineer wiz to master the difficult acoustics, especially for a loud/proud rock band but I suppose that adds to the charm of the place and the always lively audience…

Now I’m attending this gig sonically blind in that I’ve not had the chance to listen to any of the band’s songs although I’ve read only good things about the guys. So, in true critic style I expect teh worst and hope for the best. I needn’t have worried because I came away thinking that this band has the brightest possible future both in the studio and on stage. In short, they could not have been better.

It’s rare for a (packed) audience to sing the feature band’s songs before the show but for at least 20 minutes before they appeared a large group of Welsh fans made their presence felt with some very fine renditions. I mised the opening support act but caught the full performance by local hero Jonny Ash and his fellow rocking musicians. I was impressed with the band’s epidemic of great guitar riffs, strong rhythmic undertones and a more-than-capable frontman.

The K’s describe themselves as an eclectic mix of ‘punk, rock, indie and pop’ with an ‘in your face’ sound. Seldom have I witnessed a new band perform with such confidence and skill so early in their career but from the off the band didn’t put a foot wrong, accompanied by the most vocal backing audience I’ve heard in many years. Jamie Boyle on lead vocals and guitar proved the ideal leadman with his timely and easy conversations with the audience - he’s a natural - and a powerful rock voice which, if anything, gave the melodic songs a powerful edge.

With the band releasing a string of singles before the debut album launch later in the year, songs like ‘Chancer’, ‘Sarajevo’, ‘Aurora’ and opener ‘Picture’ indicate firmly that the album will prove popular and find airplay to burn. I should also add that the band’s songs come with meaning and passion which will widen their audience greatly. A great band, a great night.

Setlist

Picture

Got A Feeling

TV

Chancer

Relying On You

Glass Towns

Hoping Maybe

Hometown

Aurora

Sarajevo

Dacton