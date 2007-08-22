  Download 2024 First Acts

  Princess Goes COME OF AGE

  Springsteen 2024 Tour

  Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

  This Troubled World

  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  Indika Festival 2023 Liverpool

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  My Favourite Records

  Glen Hansard New LP/Tour

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Metric’s New LP in 2023

  Hozier’s New Album

  Joe Bonamassa Blues Deluxe Vol.2

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  PJ Harvey New Record

  Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood LP

  Roger Waters Live 2023 + LP

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

The Killers New LP & Tour

k-113

THE KILLERS ANNOUNCE 2024 TOUR DATES

New LP REBEL DIAMONDS - Released 8th December

Ahead of the release of their brand new compilation album, Rebel Diamonds, on 8th December, The Killers are thrilled to announce details of a celebratory UK/Ireland tour in summer 2024. The REBEL DIAMONDS Tour will celebrate the band’s 20 years of hits in a series of arena shows, including multiple nights at London’s The O2.

The new dates are the first time The Killers have played arena shows in the UK since 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful tour, and follow the band’s most recent stadium tour, which saw them play to 400,000 fans at sold out shows including two euphoric nights at London’s Emirates Stadium in June 2022, and last year’s standout headline shows at Reading & Leeds Festivals.

k-210

The Killers will play:

June 2024

Friday 14th DUBLIN, 3Arena
Saturday 15th DUBLIN, 3Arena
Tuesday 18th MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
Wednesday 19th MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
Friday 21st MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
Tuesday 25th GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro
Wednesday 26th GLASGOW, Ovo Hydro

July

Thursday 4th LONDON, The O2
Friday 5th LONDON, The O2
Sunday 7th LONDON, The O2

k-54

Tickets for the REBEL DIAMONDS Tour go on sale at 09:30 on Friday 8th December, from https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/ and https://www.gigsandtours.com, coinciding with the release of the band’s celebratory ‘best of’ album, Rebel Diamonds.

REBEL DIAMONDS is an album of highlights featuring 20 tracks, including the modern day classics ‘Mr. Brightside’, ‘When You Were Young’, ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’, ‘Human’, ‘Read My Mind’, ‘The Man’ and more, through to the band’s most recently released, critically-lauded single, ‘Your Side of Town’, and one brand new anthem, ‘Spirit’.

REBEL DIAMONDS is a curated dive into an impressive catalogue of songwriting and musicianship - one that has solidified the band as one of the most important voices in rock ‘n’ roll over the last two decades. The album features at least one song from each of the band’s seven studio albums. From the groundbreaking debut Hot Fuss, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, to the band’s latest full length LP, 2021’s Pressure Machine, Rebel Diamonds showcases the group’s versatility and staying power across the ever-changing alternative music landscape. The collection is made up of songs that embody who The Killers are as a band, additionally including some favourites of theirs that have resonated over the years - tracks like ‘Be Still’, from 2012’s album BATTLE BORN or ‘Dying Breed’ from 2020’s album Imploding THE MIRAGE or ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ from 2008’s DAY & AGE, which the band recently re-recorded and performed with Bruce Springsteen.

“See it’s been said that what’s remembered lives,” reflects lead singer Brandon Flowers in the preview video for the record HERE: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLvt1BkqFBlHH5PRcv92byTlSNtJUEmSZG, “and we’ve racked up stadiums full of memories the past twenty years, enough to fill lifetimes. Twenty songs for twenty years - Rebel Diamonds.”

The Killers are Brandon Flowers (vocals), Ronnie Vannucci Jr. (drums), Dave Keuning (guitar), and Mark Stoermer (bass).

k-46

REBEL DIAMONDS tracklisting:

1.   Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
2.   Mr. Brightside
3.   All These Things That I’ve Done
4.   Somebody Told Me
5.   When You Were Young
6.   Read My Mind
7.   Human
8.   Spaceman
9.   A Dustland Fairytale
10. Be Still
11. Runaways
12. The Man
13. Caution
14. My Own Soul’s Warning
15. Dying Breed
16. Pressure Machine
17. Quiet Town
18. boy
19. Your Side of Town
20. Spirit

k-64

KEEP UP WITH THE KILLERS:

WEBSITE: https://www.thekillersmusic.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Thekillers/
BIOGRAPHY: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Killers

k-38


Back

Liverpool 2009 - Gallery: The Answer
The Answer
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Gaza & West Bank 202 - Gallery: Our Daily Dread
Our Daily Dread Gaza 2023 - Massacre. Destruction - Gallery: 2 Months Later
2 Months Later
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage