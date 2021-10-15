  Erin Rae New LP Feb 2022

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Nirvana NEVERMIND 30th

  Metallica’s METALLICA Remaster

  The Charlatans 30th Year

  Politics is Failing

  Martha Wainwright’s LP Review

  New Dave Grohl Book

  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Plant & Krauss Return - New LP

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  James Blake New LP

  Brand New Zeros New LP

  Bocelli - One Night In Central Park

  Wassailer I, THE BASTARD

  Jesse Malin’s New LP

  Dot Allison Heart-Shaped Scars

  Katey Brooks UK Singer/Songwriter

  Nina Simone, Etta James, Live

  Felice Brothers New LP

  G Harrison All Things Must Pass

  Barbra Streisand: RELEASE ME 2

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Hello Cosmos DREAM HARDER

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  The Mono LPS Great Record

  Laurie Anderson’s BIG SCIENCE

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  SHIT FLOATS

  Rob Zombie New Releases

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Arial East Tries Harder

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Young Knives Are Back!

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2021

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  My Best Albums for 2020

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie 2021 Tour

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Sea Girls Live

sp-122

Sea Girls Live
Liverpool O2 Academy, 15 October, 2021

I have to admit to having some concerns about covering a sell-out show in Liverpool especially since Sea Girls has such a vocal and enthusiastic younger following. With Covid infections on the increase again (45,000 most recently) - second only to the USA currently - and despite by double vaccination, I had to think twice. But being starved of live shows for nearly 2 years and cameras gathering dust I decided to bite-the-bullet. When I arrived at the O2 Academy in Liverpool, the long and winding queue had already formed and was getting longer by the second. When Sea Girls eventually appeared it was clear that the venues capacity of 1,200 had been reached with even the venue’s balconies spilling over.

cp-28

Supporting Sea Girls was a 4-piece band from the Isle Of Wight called Coach Party. The band released their debut single ‘Lola’ in 2019. This short track, along with 5 others, all produced in their own studio on the Isle of Wight, has generated interest from the music industry. With further singles following, the 6-track mini-album was released in 2020.

Coach Party is:

Jess Eastwood - vocals, bass
Joe Perry - guitar
Guy Page - drums
Steph Norris - guitar

cp-18

I’ve read that the band is classified as an indie or alt rock band but on the evidence of the night’s performance I’d be tempted to go rockier as they sounded distinctly punk - angry, frustrated, loud. Eastwood’s screaming banshee vocal partnered with Page’s dominant and skilful sticks secured audience approval. As the warm-up act for Sea Girls they certainly lifted the temperature nicely with songs of diverse pace and mood. My only criticism (and it’s an important one) is that the band’s sound management over-egged the rhythm section so that the vocals could not be heard.

SETLIST

Lola
Everybody Hates me
Crying Makes Me Tired
Girlfriend
Really OK On My Own
Breakdown
Nirvana
Flag (Feel Like A Girl)
Can’t Talk, Won’t

https://www.coach-party.com/

sp-413

I have only ever seen/heard Sea Girls on YouTube and have been impressed with the band’s simple, poetic and intelligent song lyrics in addition to their performance skills. So the night’s show for me is a putting-meat-on-bones exercise, and the first live rock show in nearly two years. By the time the band arrived on stage, the venue was heaving. The four band members was spread out over the large stage and consisted of:

Henry Camamile - vocal
Andrew Noswad - bass
Oli Khan - drums
Rory Young - lead guitar

sp-79

In front of a largely very young audience the band opened with a medium-paced and melancholic ‘Call Me Out’ and immediately the fans were singing along. Frontman Camamile was impressive. He possesses a powerful voice that covers the scales and is immensely comfortable connecting with the audience. It all seemed so natural to him. ‘Violet’ with its radio-friendly choruses was next while ‘Closer’ gave the guitar section the opportunity to display some notable riffs. Instrumentally and vocally, Sea Girls proved to be the real deal with enough pop sensibility to guarantee strong radio coverage.

sp-610

The band revealed its rock credentials with an exhilarating interpretation of ‘Transplant’ - young angst at its finest. The setlist covered both debut and prospective new record penned for release in January 2022, together with songs from several of their build-up EPs. ‘Ready For More’ was a prime example of the melodic strength of the band’s songs while the encore of slower ballads ‘You Over Anyone’ and ‘Sick’ sealed the deal for me. This young band has legs enough to turn young fans into more mature fans. They have performance capabilities in abundance but more importantly Camamile’s writing places him and the band at the top of the pop/rock band tree right now.

It is unusual to find a capacity audience cheering and singing every song but that is what happened and deservedly so. I loved the diversity of pace and mood of the set which more than proved that this band possesses real depth and durability on an international scale. The inclusion and quality of many new songs in the setlist points to a major charting position next January for the band. What a night!

sp-314

SETLIST

Call Me Out
Violet
Closer
Transplant
Hometown
Lie To Me
Forever
Moving On
Do You Really Wanna Know?
Ready For More
Heavenly War
Lonely
Too Much Fun
Damage Done
All I Want To Hear You Say

Encore:
You Over Anyone
Sick

Page: 1 2


Back

Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Soil
Soil
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Liverpool 2021 - Gallery: Sea Girls
Sea Girls Liverpool 2021 - Gallery: Coach Party
Coach Party
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage