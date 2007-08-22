  Pink Floyd YouTube Festival

PINK FLOYD CONTINUE WITH THE @YOUTUBE FILM FESTIVAL
THIS FRIDAY WITH ‘PINK FLOYD LIVE AT POMPEII’

p-48

Every Friday @ 5pm
Part of a series of concerts as part of the @YouTube Film Festival from 17 April – 17 May
Friday 24 April on Pink Floyd’s YouTube channel:
https://youtu.be/5m5yprC6_Zw

At 5pm UK time (12pm EST) on Friday 24 April, Pink Floyd will once again participate in the @YouTube Film Festival with a screening of their much-loved and visionary live concert recording ‘Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii’.

1972 saw the release of Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii, a film of the band performing without an audience in the historic Roman amphitheatre of Pompeii, directed by Adrian Maben. The concert film is the 2016 re-edited version as featured in The Early Years 1965-1972 box set and will appear as part of the @YouTube Film Festival for a period of 24 hours only.

p-311

Next Friday (1 May) will feature Pink Floyd’s KQED Concert filmed live in San Francisco in 1970.

#YouTube #StayHome #WithMe Film Festival

