  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  Indika Festival 2023 Liverpool

  The More I Hear The Less I Know

  Within Temptation New LP

  When Rivers Meet New LP

  Phil Seth Campbell Solo LP

  My Favourite Records

  Glen Hansard New LP/Tour

  Great Albums: Fresh New Life

  Metric’s New LP in 2023

  Hozier’s New Album

  Joe Bonamassa Blues Deluxe Vol.2

  Nicole Atkins Jim Sclavunos Live

  SBT (Sarabeth Tucek) Live

  I’m As Angry As Hell!

  PJ Harvey New Record

  Dudu Tassa & Jonny Greenwood LP

  Roger Waters Live 2023 + LP

  Philip Sayce New LP & Tour

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

  Christine & The Queens 2023

  The Damned Truth in 2023

  The Answer 2023 LP & Tour

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  David Ford in 2023

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Iron Maiden 2023 Shows

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell Live

p-715

Future Yard, Birkenhead, 18 October 2023

https://youtu.be/5WCsz0rP9m4

Back in the late 90s I was given a single called ‘Hope Faith And Me’ by a young singer/songwriter called Phil Campbell. It was one of the most moving songs I’ve ever heard and sung by one of the most beautiful, distinctive and expressive voices. Not long after this website was born and one of my first tasks was to track down the artist after having acquired his debut record (after which both artist and record were dropped by the EMI record company). It took a couple of years before I was able to locate and interview him. He revealed a story not untypical of an artist largely ignored by the broadcast and print media despite his major talent, and a record that I still count as one of my most loved of all time.

p-815

Campbell has travelled a rocky personal road but in the process has released many great records from several groups he has been associated with in addition to several solo releases. I first witnessed a performance by him with his brilliant 3-piece band White Buffalo at the Band On The Wall in Manchester and then again much later with his very successful band The Temperance Movement again in Manchester. One of Campbell’s problems has been that he shares the same name with another artist, a Welsh rock musician, best known as the guitarist in Motörhead from 1984 to 2015 (who always come first in Internet searches). Probably for that reason, as a solo artist, he now calls himself Philip ‘Seth’ Campbell.

p-234

Campbell’s latest (Scottish) group is called The Byson Family (a throwback to White Buffalo perhaps…) who have also recently released an excellent record. With so many great records and songs under his belt, in addition to his latest solo record CITY LIGHTS, he has an enormous cache of material to feature in shows.

untitled-17

But before he mounts the stage with his keyboardist and guitarist another Scottish singer/songwriter provides very able and sensitive support. Alice Faye possesses the most fragile voice that emits distinctive sounds that place her apart. Occasionally accompanied by a guitarist during her set, from behind her keyboard she enchanted an audience of strangers who rapidly became friends. Her songs, based mostly on personal romantic moments, possessed strong melodies and touching sentiments. She also conversed easily and humorously with her audience which added something special to her set.

sup-4

I’ve waited too long to experience another evening with Campbell and I have to admit to some trepidation as to his personal state and performance ability. I should not have worried. Over many years I have witnessed hundreds of performance of which few live long in my memory in a very special way. In this bijou and excellent venue in a quiet backwater of Birkenhead was to provide another.

“Campbell is one of the most eminently gifted singers of his generation”

p-523

Page: 1 2 3


Back


Liverpool 2010 - Gallery: Neil Cowley Trio
Neil Cowley Trio
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Birkenhead 2023 - Gallery: Alice Faye
Alice Faye Birkenhead 2023 - Gallery: Philip 'Seth' Campbell
Philip 'Seth' Campbell
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage