Philip Sayce is set to tour the UK in November 2023 with special guest, slide guitarist Troy Redfern.

Sayce’s band will feature Philip Sayce (vocals, guitar), Sam Bolle (bass), and Bryan Head (drums).

Blues rock and guitar fans can order tickets from www.philipsayce.com/tour from The Gig Cartel via - https://www.thegigcartel.com/Artists-profiles/Philip-Sayce.htm

Tickets go on sale at 10am BST (British Summer Time) on Wednesday April 19th.

The news also includes word about a brand-new single that will be released in mid-May, taken from a brand-new studio album released on Philip’s independent label, Atomic Gemini, later this year.

‘Out Of My Mind’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cp0SPEMAls

More info about the tour can be found HERE: https://www.philipsayce.com/tour

“Players come along and challenge what you thought was possible… Philip Sayce - I don’t think I’ve ever heard someone go that crazy in that direction for a long time.” - Joe Satriani

“Philip Sayce… The soulful master of the Stratocaster.” - Jude Gold, Guitar Player Magazine

Celebrated guitarist Philip Sayce is thrilled to return to the UK with six exclusive dates in November 2023. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday April 19th at 10am GMT via www.thegigcartel.com and www.philipsayce.com.

Special guest on all shows is slide guitarist Troy Redfern.

The UK tour announcement precedes the release of a brand-new single scheduled for mid-May from Philip’s highly anticipated forthcoming studio album, which will be released on Atomic Gemini, Sayce’s own label. This new music follows SPIRIT RISING, his seventh full-length album released by Warner Music during the pandemic and currently has over 11 million streams on Spotify.

“I am beyond excited to return to the UK - it’s been a long time coming, and it is a privilege to return to the country where I was born to perform. I cannot wait to reconnect with the UK audiences, who are always so gracious, supportive, and welcoming. We are going to light it up with everything we’ve got. Are you ready?”

The band consisting of Philip Sayce (vocals, guitar), Sam Bolle (bass), and Bryan Head (drums) will be performing featured music from Sayce’s rich catalogue, including ‘5:55′ (Spirit Rising), ‘Alchemy’ (Peace Machine), and ‘Aberystwyth’ (Steamroller) which was produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer, Dave Cobb.

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Sayce is the protege of guitar legend Jeff Healey and GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning superstar Melissa Etheridge. Born in Wales, raised in Toronto, Canada, and now an American citizen, Philip’s love of the guitar started at a young age when his parents introduced him to the greats early on - notably, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Albert Collins, Jeff Healey, and Jeff Beck.

Over the past two decades, Sayce has performed at the world’s most prestigious - from the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland with Healey to a victorious night at the Oscars in the heart of Hollywood with Etheridge when she won best song for “An Inconvenient Truth” where Sayce’s guitar playing shines. Sayce also worked with multi-platinum artist, Uncle Kracker, appearing on the album “No Stranger To Shame”. During this time, the powerful cover of Dobie Gray’s ‘Drift Away’ set a Billboard record for most weeks at #1 on any chart for a staggering 28 weeks in the United States.