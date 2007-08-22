  The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

  Christine & The Queens 2023

  The Damned Truth in 2023

  The Answer 2023 LP & Tour

  Rufus Wainwright’s New Record

  Magnum - A Year in Ukraine

  Bonamassa’s New LP & Tour

  Mary Elizabeth Remington LP

  David Ford in 2023

  REVOLVER Improved & Expanded

  Great Modern Drummers

  My Favourite Records

  Eric Bibb New LP & Tour

  Favourite Records of 2022

  Iron Maiden 2023 Shows

  DOWNLOAD 2023

  Peter Gabriel Tour

  Alessandra Sanguinetti Interview

  The Damn Truth Live

  Newton Faulkner Live

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  The Handsome Family Live

  The State We’re In Pt II

  Metric Back Live 2023

  Eric Gales Live

  SHIT FLOATS

  The Cavalry Never Arrived

  Chvrches Live

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  The Charlatans Live

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Music & Brexit

  Happy New Year?

  On Barbra Streisand

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

bob-1

MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL REVEALS PROGRAMME FOR 2023

30 JUNE - 15 JULY 2023

bon-1

INCLUDING:

BOB DYLAN | SAM SMITH | LIL NAS X | JANELLE MONAE| NORAH JONES | LIONEL RICHIE | CHILLY GONZALES | CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS | MARK RONSON | MALUMA | SIMPLY RED | WET LEG | NILE RODGERS & CHIC | PAT METHENY | CAROLINE POLACHEK | MARCUS MILLER | LOYLE CARNER | JACOB COLLIER | IGGY POP | AVA MAX | FREYA RIDINGS | JACOB COLLIER | MAVIS STAPLES | IDLES
& MANY MORE

jonnae-1

TICKETS NOW ON SALE

Montreux Jazz Festival today unveils the programme for the 57th edition of the prestigious Swiss festival, which takes place this year from 30th June - 15th July 2023 on the Lake Geneva shoreline. Musicians across all genres and generations will perform at the festival’s two iconic venues, the Auditorium Stravinski and Montreux Jazz Lab - from the music industry’s most prominent names, pioneers of the sixties and seventies, monuments of blues and jazz, pop icons and legends in the making. Tickets are on sale from 6th April @ 11am: www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/en/programme

mavis-11

The 57th edition of Montreux Jazz Festival exemplifies what the festival is all about; curating an eclectic, free-flowing programme that invites artists to come and perform with full creative freedom, generating unforgettable moments and legendary stories that are immortalised in music culture. Across two weeks at Montreux, music lovers can enjoy a dizzying panorama of sound at its two venues, the Stravinski and the Montreux Jazz Lab, in what is truly the pinnacle for live music.

meth-1

AUDITORIUM STRAVINSKI

In the Auditorium Stravinski, a prestigious line-up of different generations meets in a skilfully orchestrated balance. The programme spans from the late fifties to the present day, with a line-up that has won 85 Grammy Awards. A stunning retrospective of music history, from the 1950s voices of Buddy Guy and Mavis Staples to the rise of contemporary stars such as Sam Smith, Maluma, Janelle Monáe and Lil Nas X.

History is made each time Bob Dylan takes to the stage in Montreux. He returns after 10 years to present Rough and Rowdy Ways, the iconic songwriter’s latest album. Half acoustic folk, half electric blues, this release is considered by many to be one of his best, with his current tour garnering equally high praise.

buddy-1

Back on top with their latest album and global hit “Unholy”, Sam Smith will play for the first time at the Auditorium Stravinski, eight years after their concert at the Montreux Jazz Lab. Sam is a longstanding fan of Montreux and attends most years, commenting: “This festival reminds me why I love music so much. If you haven’t been to Montreux for the festival, please go. It will change your life.” From one icon to another, Lil Nas X is also set to perform. Since his 2019 viral hit “Old Town Road”, the US artist has continued to shatter genre norms, break countless records, and remain one of the most ambitious artists of the current era. Expect the unexpected from his performance in Montreux.

t-17

The richness of the Auditorium Stravinski programming also lies in the complementary nature of its offerings. Two giants of the piano will be brought together on the same evening for the very first time: Chilly Gonzales and Sofiane Pamart. Another pairing this time in the jazz world is Jon Batiste and Jacob Collier. Two ‘children’ of the festival, the former made his debut at Montreux Jazz Club’s small venue in 2013 while the latter played the first concert of his career at the festival in 2015, propelled on stage by Quincy Jones. This will also be Jon Batiste’s only European show this summer.

simplyred-1

Several evenings explore a musical genre through the artistry of two different generations. On the soul-jazz side, the legendary Mavis Staples will celebrate her 84th birthday on the day of her concert with her friend Norah Jones, back in Montreux 13 years after her last visit. On the pop-funk side, producer and guitarist Nile Rodgers will celebrate the hits he created with CHIC, David Bowie and Pharrell Williams, performing alongside Janelle Monáe, who is preparing her musical comeback with a highly anticipated album. On the blues side, the two greatest representatives of the genre today, Buddy Guy and Joe Bonamassa, will display their virtuosity on the six-string.

t-36

With the arrival of Lionel Richie, Simply Red and Seal, the Auditorium Stravinski welcomes three decades of hit-makers at the crossroads of soul and pop. Lionel Richie started out with the Commodores in the mid-1970s before embarking on an iconic solo career in the eighties. The Mancunians of Simply Red have had dazzling success since their first album in 1985, while Seal conquered the world at the beginning of the nineties with his hits “Killer”, “Crazy” or “Kiss from a Rose”.

Elsewhere, the festival’s special relationship with South American music is represented in the 2023 programme by two different generations, Columbia’s newest superstar Maluma, and Gilberto Gil, the first Brazilian artist to have graced the Montreux stage in 1978. Guitar fans will be treated to Pat Metheny, the only artist to have won Grammy Awards in ten different categories. He will play on the same night as another jazz icon who started his career in the mid-1970s, Marcus Miller. In a dream line-up for every punk rock fan, the trailblazing Iggy Pop, who released a ferocious new album at the beginning of the year, will be preceded on stage by Generation Sex, a supergroup comprising the original members of Generation X and the Sex Pistols.

Page: 1 2


Back

Liverpool 2010 - Gallery: Neil Cowley Trio
Neil Cowley Trio
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

February 2023 - Gallery: Ukraine Memories
Ukraine Memories UK 2023 - Gallery: Government Failure
Government Failure
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage